Bitcoin retests 9-month highs 📈
Cryptocurrencies are gaining today along with the major indices on Wall Street. Concerns about the banking crisis have eased somewhat, with investors finally...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Cryptocurrencies are gaining today along with the major indices on Wall Street. Concerns about the banking crisis have eased somewhat, with investors finally...
The bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank, the end of Credit Suisse's several-year agony with the takeover of the bank by UBS amid unprecedented treatment...
2:30 pm GMT - EIA natural gas storage. Actual: -72 bcf. Expected: -75 bcf. Previous: -58 bcf "Working gas in storage was 1,900 Bcf as...
Tech stocks are leading today's robust rallies on Wall Street, which has digested the FOMC's decision to raise rates by 25 basis points and...
2:00 pm GMT - US, new home sales for February. Actual: 640k. Expected: 650k. Previous: 670k Sales MoM Feb: 1.1% (exp -3.0%; prev 1.8%). Source:...
The Hindenburg Research investment fund has published a special report, announced since yesterday, taking a negative view of fintech business Block (SQ.US),...
US indices started today's session higher Block inc under pressure from Hindenburg Research report Coinbase in the shadow of...
The German benchmark index is holding above a key area. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 is recovering this week. Yesterday, the index turned just before...
ECB's Knot, which is known for a rather hawkish approach, suggests that interest rates may rise less during the May meeting. Of course, he sees the...
Claims above/below/ in line with forecasts. • Jobless claims: 191k vs 201k expected (192k previously) • Continuing Jobless Claims: 1694k...
Goldman Sachs sees no downside risk to commodity prices despite the prospect of a banking crisis and sees an average 28% upside potential over the next...
Markets in Europe lower after Powell and Yellen comments BoE and SNB raise interest rates as expected Rheinmetall hits new historic...
Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 bps to 4.25 % as widely expected. Inflation is still likely to fall sharply...
UK100 pulled back from1-week high reached on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision. The UK central bank is expected to...
The Swiss National Bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 bps to 1.50 % as widely expected. Policymakers said they cannot rule out...
European indices set for a higher opening Bank of England expects to deliver 25 bps rate hike Swiss National Bank to raise rates by 50...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.65%, Dow Jones moved 1.63% lower and Nasdaq plunged 1.60%. Russell 2000 finished...
The Fed decision was as usual the most important macro event of the day. Federal Reserve decided to raise rates by 25 basis points as expected. The...
U.S banks liquidity is sufficient and Americans money are safe The Fed reacted early to the crisis of several banks The...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม