Putin-Xi talks - key takeaways
Chinese President Xi Jinping has been on a visit to Moscow in recent days, where he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit was watched...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Gold experienced a massive rally between March 8 and March 20, 2023. Price jumped from a low of around $1,810 per ounce on March 8, 2023 to a high of around...
Freeport McMoran (FCX.US) is one of the largest copper producers and the world's largest molybdenum producer; The company jointly operates gold...
Alexander Novak, Russian deputy prime minister for fuel energy complex, said that the 500k barrels per day oil output cut that was ordered for March will...
US existing home sales data for February was released at 2:00 pm GMT today and it turned out to be a massive beat. Data came in at 4.58 million, up from...
Wall Street indices open higher Russell 2000 rallies 3% and tests 1,800 pts area First Majestic Silver slumps 16% after suspending...
WSJ reported that Jaimie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan (JPM.US) is still working on a new plan to help First Republic Bank (FRC.US); The more than 25% rise...
12:30 am GMT - Canada, CPI inflation report for February. Headline. Actual: 5.2% YoY. Forecast: 5.4% YoY. Previously: 5.9% YoY MoM....
Oil Oil plunged significantly amid banking sector turmoil There are rumors that financial institutions had to close their open positions...
Indices in Europe extend morning gains ZEW index below expectations Market awaits President Lagarde's speech Tuesday's...
10:00 am GMT - Germany, ZEW sentiment index for March. Actual: 13.0. Forecast: 15.0. Previously: 28,1 Current conditions: Actual: -46.5. Forecast: -44.3....
The key event of the month, the FOMC interest rate decision, is ahead of us. Although the Fed's decision is always referred to as the event of the...
Futures point to higher open in Europe ZEW sentiment in Germany, CPI inflation in Canada and US property market data Lagarde speech...
Good Morning. Yesterday's trading on Wall Street and in Europe ended higher, making up for losses from earlier in the day initiated by the uncertainty...
European indices erased early losses and finished today's session higher, with Dax up 1.12% as investors continued to monitor risks to the European...
First Republic (FRC.US) shares tanked more than 30.0% during today's session after Standard & Poor’s lowered its credit rating again, to...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Oil prices fell to the lowest level since November 2021. One would think that someone, somewhere, is pumping extra barrels of oil and then floods the balanced...
Today's speech from ECB President Lagarde and remarks from Stournaras failed to trigger major moves on the markets. Lagarde said inflation is...
