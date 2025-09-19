US OPEN: Wall Street opens lower with bank shares under pressure
US indices launched cash session lower Nasdaq-100 pulls back from 12,750 pts resistance FedEx jumps on profit forecast upgrade US...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Industrial production in the US remain unchanged at 0.0% in February, below market consensus of a 0.2% MoM rise. Manufacturing output edged up 0.1%,...
Benchmark in Europe loses in second part of session Companies react to news of SVB collapse FedEx results drive up logistics companies This...
Producer prices in Canada went down to -0.8% MoM in February, from 0.4% in January and against market expectations of a 0.4% rise. On an annual...
The price of oil has dropped big since the beginning of this week, and it's impossible not to link it to the current turmoil related to the banking...
The share price is heading toward weekly lows. The CHF 2 per share level has not been maintained; According to Morningstar, the bank has recorded...
Cryptocurrencies are enjoying another day of strong gains with BITCOIN rallying over-7% and looking towards the $27,000 mark. The most popular coin took...
The most popular currency pair managed to defend crucial support at 1.0530, which is coincides with long-term upward trendline and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement...
European indices set for higher opening Final CPI reading for February from Eurozone University of Michigan consumer sentiment for...
The ECB decided to hike by 50 basis points, in line with earlier assurances. The bank made the decision, even despite problems in the banking sector The...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) shares are gaining as the company brings artificial intelligence to Google Workspace. Previously, the market saw the company as the...
According to sources cited by CNBC, major US banks are close to an agreement to deposit between $25 billion and $30 billion with First Republic Bank (FRC.US)...
Anonymous sources indicate that the ECB's decision to hike by 50 bps was made because the SNB decided to support Credit Suisse bank. A collapse of...
US gas stocks are down 58 bcf (61 bcf decline expected, and previous decline of 84 bcf) NATGAS reacted on data with slight declines. Key support is...
Now we have two important news items for the markets. From last minutes WSJ reports that big banks like Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan would be interested...
The German leading index has reacted to an important mark. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 fell to a 2-month low this week. However, the index has reacted...
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and other major banks are in talks to inject capital into struggling First Republic Bank (FRC.US), according to Wall Street...
US indices started today's session with declines Nasdaq remains stronger than the S&P500 First Republic Bank (FRC.US) shares lose...
