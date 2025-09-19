Silver pulls back from 5-week high
Silver price surged to over $22.38 per ounce during, a level not seen since early February after Credit Suisse woes renewed concerns over the health of...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected while...
US indices launched today's cash trading sharply lower Retail sales fall slightly more than expected PPI fell unexpectedly Credit...
Dynamically losing banks spoil the mood on all markets BMW optimistic about the future Wednesday's session on European markets...
US retail sales data for February was released at 1:30 pm GMT and did not trigger any major moves on the markets. Highlights of the report: • Headline:...
Euro is the worst performing G10 currency today as concerns over the banking sector renewed. Credit Suisse stock plunged to new record low after the lender's...
Markets were rather calm during the Asian session and as European cash sessions opened drew closer. However, things took a U-turn following European cash...
European stock market indices resumed slide today following the cash session open. A bounce we observed yesterday turned out to be short-lived and today's...
A relief on the markets triggered by actions of US authorities over the weekend, aimed at containing risk from SVB collapse, turned out to be short-lived....
Monthly activity data from China was released during the Asian trading session and turned out to be mixed. This was the first monthly activity reading...
The results of Inditex (ITX.ES) have already been published and the textile company has once again set new benchmarks for sales and record profits. Despite...
European indices set for flat opening US retail sales data expected to show a small drop in February Second-tier data from EMU and...
US indices finished yesterday's session significantly higher as markets recovered following the SVB-related sell-off. S&P 500 gained 1.65%,...
On Tuesday, the market could see a drop in risk aversion The recent panic in the stock market, which was linked to the problems of the banking sector...
Apple (AAPL.US) shares lost sharply after the announcement that it was delaying bonus payments to some employees and halting the hiring of new employees...
Thomson Reuters IFR has issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with...
The upcoming implementation of the Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM) has triggered more activity on the Filecoin network, with the price of the cryptocurrency...
Wall Street up sharply at start of session CPI reading does not surprise Local bank stocks rebound dynamically after yesterday's...
CPI inflation data from the United States for February was released today at 12:30 pm GMT and came in-line with market expectations. Headline CPI decelerated...
