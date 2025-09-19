NATGAS under pressure on oversupply concerns
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launch a new week with a big bearish price gap, following a test of $3.00 per MMBTu area on Friday. It should be noted that,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launch a new week with a big bearish price gap, following a test of $3.00 per MMBTu area on Friday. It should be noted that,...
The shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.US) are under pressure at the start of the new week due to news of the sale of all of the bank's shares...
Cryptocurrencies started the week in a relatively weak mood, despite the positive momentum on the indices from Friday, which continued today in the Asian...
AUDUSD is one of the pairs that may see some moves in the coming hours and days. The pair took a hit at the launch of this week's trading as China...
European indices set for higher opening US factory orders data for January, durable goods orders revision Powell, NFP, BoC, RBA and...
Indices from Asia-Pacific are trading mostly higher today, likely responding to a Wall Street rally on Friday Nikkei, Kospi and Nifty 50...
• US indices extended rebound on Friday and oscillate near 2 week high, in tandem with easing Treasury yields, which brought some respite to beaten-down...
C3.ai (AI.US) stock jumped 30% on Friday after the tech company posted upbeat results for the third quarter, with CEO Thomas Siebel seeing a "dramatic...
The Fed released its semi-annual monetary policy report today, and next week Powell will testify before Congress. His statement may provide some hints...
Global freight prices remain at low levels, even despite the opening of China's post-pandemic economy. However, China is showing improvement in soft...
Markets are bracing themselves for a busy and an interesting week that will see a lot of top-tier events. Fed Chair Powell will head to Congress for two...
The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 55.1 in February from 55.2 in the previous month, above analysts’ expectations of 54.5. employment...
Oil prices collapsed after WSJ reports that the United Arab Emirates was to ask OPEC authorities to give the green light to increase oil production. That...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Lower yields bring some respite to tech sector C3.ai (AI.US) stock surges on upbeat...
The Silvergate Capital problem has caused the market to begin to see similarities with the FTX situation although this time the size of Silvergate is...
Gold is trading 0.5% higher today but other precious metals experience even bigger moves. Silver and platinum gain 0.7% and 1.0%, respectively. On the...
Mounting worries about the fallout of crypto-focused US bank Silvergate Capital sent shockwaves through crypto markets. Bitcoin lost over 6.0% and briefly...
European stock market indices trade up to 1% higher DE30 makes another attempt at breaking above 15,500 pts zone Lufthansa jumps...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม