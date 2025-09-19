Chart of the day - BITCOIN (03.03.2023)
Cryptocurrencies are on watch as potentially another collapse is brewing on the markets. Concerns are mounting over the financial condition of Silvergate...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
European indices set for higher opening US services ISM on watch after last month's huge jump Cryptocurrencies sink on Silvergate...
US indices snapped a losing streak and finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.76%, Nasdaq added 0.73% and Dow Jones moved...
European indices erased early losses and finished today's trading higher, with DAX adding 0.15%. Euro Area inflation eased further to...
Silvergate Capital (SI.US) stock fell 53.0% on Thursday after JPMorgan and Canaccord Genuity downgraded the crypto bank a day after the company delayed...
Salesforce (CRM.US) stock is trading 10.0% higher as the software company posted better than expected quarterly results and issued upbeat guidance. CEO...
Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.US) is not only a major semiconductor producer but also designs a wide range of products, including graphics cards also known...
Novavax (NVAX.US), the maker of Nuvaxovid, an anti-covid-19 drug, had been experiencing strong revenues over the past few years, but these ended with the...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -81 billion cubic feet for the week ended February...
US indices launched today's cash trading mostly lower Latest US data point to potential formation of wage spiral Tesla (TSLA.US) stock...
The US dollar strengthened sharply after today's data, while yields jumped above 4% as labor costs in Q4 unexpectedly increased 3.2% QoQ from 2.0%...
Important decision at Friday's low. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 gave up the week's gains, slipping below the 78.6% retracement and approaching...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.190 million in the week ended February 25, compared to 0.192 million reported in the previous...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released, however did not cause any major moves on the market as discussions took place 3 weeks...
European indices trade slightly lower DE30 tests lower limit of the downward channel Covestro drops after disappointing Q1 guidance Major...
The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday voted in favor of legislation that would give Joe Biden the power to effectively ban TikTok in...
Flash CPI figures for February from the European Monetary Union (euro area) were released at 10:00 am GMT today. German print released yesterday showed...
EUR could be on the move later today when the CPI report for February from the euro area and ECB minutes are released at 10:00 am GMT and 12:30 pm GMT,...
DAX futures point to slightly lower opening of European session EUR traders look forward to CPI data and ECB minutes Speeches from...
