Meta Platforms shares rise driven by AI 📈🔌
Meta Platforms (META.US) has announced the launch of a team to develop AI-based products for WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. The company is investing...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 102.9 in February, from the previous month's 107.1 and wel below market expectations...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower BofA takes into consideration that FED may raise rates to 6.0% Target (TGT.US) under...
Investment thesis Taking advantage of the battery of business data and the current macroeconomic context, we will explore in our next analysis the situation...
The Canadian economy stagnated at0.0% in latest quarter, following a 0.7% growth in Q3. On an annualized basis the economy decreased to...
The Baltic Dry Index soared to 5-week highs and has risen more than 80% in the past 7 days The increases were fueled by iron ore shipments to China,...
Oil: Saudi Arabia plans to increase oil export prices for deliveries to Asia Russia halts pipeline oil flows to Poland In spite...
European trade little changed DE30 halts after yesterday's jump Bayer drops almost 5% after disappointing forecasts European...
The British pound caught a bid yesterday with GBPUSD jumping back above the 1.20 mark after last week's pullback. Euphoria related to the Brexit deal,...
Flash CPI reports for February from France and Spain were released today at 7:45 am GMT and 8:00 am GMT, respectively. Expectations were for a slight acceleration...
European indices set for flat opening Flash CPI data for February from France and Spain Conference Board consumer confidence index...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 jumped 0.31%, Dow Jones added 0.22% and Nasdaq moved 0.63% higher. Russell...
European indices finished the first session of the week higher, with the DAX adding 1.13%, boosted by tech, travel and leisure stocks. Commerzbank...
Fisker (FSR.US) rose sharply on Monday after the EV maker confirmed that the deliveries of SUV Ocean models will be launched in spring. Company also upholds...
Shares of companies which operate on the uranium market, including Cameco (CCJ.US), Denison Mines (DNN.US) or Uranium Energy Corp (UEC.US), which is the...
EUR appreciated strongly against USD during the European session, however bullish momentum lost its steam in the evening as markets digested fresh comments...
Major Wall Street initiatives launched today's trading in upbeat moods, however moods soured later in the session partially due to Fed's Jefferson...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
EURUSD fell sharply on Friday to its lowest level since early January, however sentiment improved after the weekend. EUR strengthened on Monday partially...
