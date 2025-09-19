EUR Remains Vulnerable Against USD
Today's session is being marked by an improvement in market sentiment. The euro is bouncing back against the US dollar after the price tested an important...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Cryptocurrencies at the start of the week are trying to make up for declines from the weekend, when Bitcoin retreated below $23,000 on a wave of disappointing ...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US durable goods orders fall more than expected Union Pacific (UNP.US) stock surges...
NATGAS rebounds after huge declines Last week, the price posted a 12% increase, the highest 5-day gain since October 2022 Freeport terminal volume...
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met at Windsor with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen today to discuss Brexit. more precisely, to discuss...
European indices trade higher DE30 below key resistance zone Commerzbank (CBK.DE) returns to DAX index Major European indices launched today's...
US natural gas prices once again launch a new week with an upward move. NATGAS continues upward movement launched on Friday. This move was triggered by...
European indices set for slightly higher opening Second-tier data from the United States UK PM Sunak meets EC President von der Leyen...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.1%, S&P/ASX 200 traded 1.1% lower, Kospi slumped 0.9%...
European indices finished today's session lower, with DAX 40 falling 1.72% to its lowest level since February 1st, after hotter-than-expected inflation...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock jumped more than 15% on Friday after producers of plant-based meat substitutes posted a narrower-than-expected loss in Q4,...
Fed's Bullard, which is known for his hawkish approach, unexpectedly provided some slightly dovish comments, which managed to halt the downward move...
FOMC minutes are already behind us and now markets' attention shifts to ECB minutes, scheduled for Thursday. However, investors will also tune in for...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Hotter than expected PCE figures sparked a massive sell-off on Wall Street and later comments from two FED members - Mester and Jefferson provided more...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 67 in February, the highest since January 2022, from a preliminary of 66.4....
US indices launched today's cash trading sharply lower Core PCE inflation above expectations Carvana (CVNA.US) stock plunges 13.0%...
Futures tied to major Wall Street indices fell sharply after publication of latest data pack for January. Attention was mostly on PCE inflation data and...
Data pack for January: • Headline PCE inflation: 5.4% YoY vs 5.0% YoY expected (5.0% YoY previously) • Core PCE inflation: 4.7% YoY vs...
