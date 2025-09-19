Cryptocurrencies weaker before the weekend and US PCE data reading 📉
Bitcoin is still hovering around $24,000 and its volatility has been noticeably limited for several days, which historically preceding sudden price movements....
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
European indices erases early gains Investor attention turns to PCE inflation report BASF down sharply after weak results and...
The US dollar is one of the best performing G10 currencies around two hours ahead of the release of US core PCE data for January. PCE is the Fed's...
Cineworld Group (CINE.UK) shares are losing more than 25% early in today's session following setbacks against a takeover of the struggling company....
EURJPY has seen some moves today. Confirmation hearings from Kazuo Ueda, who is set to replace Kuroda as BoJ chief, provided JPY-volatility while the disappointing...
European indices set to open higher US core PCe seen decelerating slightly in January Mester and Bullard among today's Fed speakers European...
Wall Street indices had a volatile session yesterday but have ultimately finished trading with decent gains. S&P 500 gained 0.53%, Dow Jones...
European indices finished today's session mostly higher, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 adding 0.1% and the German DAX rising nearly 0.5%, thanks...
Lucid Motors (LCID.US) shares fell over 17.0% on Thursday after the EV manufacturer posted disappointing revenue figures and a major drop in orders in...
Major Wall Street indices launched Thursday's session higher, however upbeat sentiment faded away later on and stock resumed recent downward correction,...
Danske Bank issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -71 billion cubic feet for the week ended February...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Claims fell unexpectedly US GDP revised lower in Q4 Nvidia and Alibaba posted better...
US GDP data for Q4 2022 was revised lower to 2.7% from initial reading 2.9%. The updated estimates primarily reflected a downward revision to...
Bitcoin is weakening again and slipping below $24,000 although Wall Street futures are trading slightly higher today, and the FOMC minutes failed to significantly...
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.US) stock jumped 6.0% before the opening bell after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted better-than-expected Q3 financial...
Bullish market sentiment in Europe Eurozone inflation revised slightly upwards Mercedes-Benz begins cooperation with Google Thursday's...
