BREAKING: German IFO data meets estimates, DE30 muted
German IFO Institute published the latest survey data for February today at 9:00 am GMT. Data came in mostly in-line with market expectations with headline...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
German IFO Institute published the latest survey data for February today at 9:00 am GMT. Data came in mostly in-line with market expectations with headline...
New Zealand dollar is the top performing G10 currency today. Strength of NZD is driven by the rate hike announced by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand earlier...
European indices set for flat opening of the cash session FOMC minutes due at 7:00 pm GMT German IFO data for February, Nvidia earnings European...
Wall Street dropped hard during the first session after a long weekend. S&P 500 dropped 2.00%, Dow Jones moved 2.06% lower, Nasdaq plunged 2.50%...
European indices finished today's session lower, with Dax down 0.52% as private sector activity unexpectedly grew much faster than anticipated in...
Gas price continues to move lower and confirmed the breakout from the consolidation zone. Fundamentals factors remain negative and even signs of strong...
Vir Biotechnology (VIR.US) shares rose over 8.0% on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs upgraded the immunology company to buy from neutral and lifted...
BofA issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The major cryptocurrency is once again trying to rise above $25,000, something it has failed to do several times over the past week. Indexes in the US,...
Spotify (SPOT.US) has been accumulating a 20% revaluation since the presentation of its quarterly report on January 31, 2022. This growth is mainly supported...
EURUSD pair dropped sharply following the release of latest PMI data from the US, however buyers quickly regained control supported by another slew of...
The first session on Wall Street this week did not start favorable for bulls. Yesterday, due to the celebration of Presidents' Day trading in the US...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Flash PMI's above expectations Walmart (WMT.US) and Home Depot (HD.US) under pressure...
• The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI rose to 47.8 in February from 46.9 in January, well above market forecasts of 47.3 flash...
Wall Street ignored sharply better-than-forecast results from analysts for the largest US supermarket chain Walmart (WMT.US) for Q4 2022 though and focused...
Oil US oil inventories have climbed above a 5-year range for this period of year, signaling a significant oversupply of the commodity There...
Canada retail sales data for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be mixed and caused some moves on the markets. Highlights...
Stock markets from the Old Continent mixed ahead of US PMI readings ZEW sentiment surprises to the upside Shoe maker of Nike...
Home Depot Inc. (HD.US) shares fell over 4.0% before the opening bell after the home improvement retail giant posted disappointing sales figures and issued...
European carbon contracts (EMISS) have today knocked out historic peaks at €100. The driving force behind the quotations continues to be low...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม