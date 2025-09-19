Chart of the day - NZDCAD (21.02.2023)
NZDCAD is the currency pair that may see some moves in the coming hours. Release of Canadian CPI data for January, scheduled for 1:30 pm GMT today, is...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
German ZEW indices for February were released today at 10:00 am GMT. Both, economic sentiment and current conditions, indices showed decent beats. Economic...
The Canadian dollar is weakening against the U.S. dollar ahead of an inflation reading from Canada, which will be announced at 1:30 pm GMT. The Bank...
Flash PMI indices from France and Germany were released this morning at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. French data turned out to be mixed...
European indices set for slightly lower opening Flash PMI indices for February from Europe and US Earnings from Walmart, Home Depot...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2% each, Kospi and Nifty 50 gained 0.1% while indices from China...
Major European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with Dax closing slightly below the flatline as traders brace themselves for the release...
EURUSD briefly plunged last week below the key support at 1.0660, however sellers managed to erase some of the losses during quiet Friday's session....
The bullish momentum of recent months eased in February. The last sessions have been marked by some indecision in the price that ended up consolidating. EUR/USD,...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Copper price rose over 1.5% on Monday as optimism over a potential recovery in China, along with weaker dollar and supply disruptions in Panama provided...
The Australian dollar is the best performing G10 currency today as rising copper prices seem to support the resources-linked currencies amid subdued USD...
One can observe a very important bullish technical signal on the gold chart. The price bounced off major support zone between $ 1820-1830 level, which...
Stock exchanges from the Old Continent slightly lower at the start of the new week Moody's downgrades Adidas lender rating The...
Chinese indices rose over 2.0% on Monday, partly recovering from a sharp drop in the prior session, despite rising geopolitical tensions between Beijing...
Cryptocurrencies started the week in a mixed sentiments as Bitcoin's attempts to rally above the key $25,000 resistance for the seventh time in the...
US natural gas prices were dropping at the end of the previous week and the move was deepened at the beginning of this week with a bearish price gap. Price...
Media-fueled reports of a pending takeover of Telecom Italia (TIT.IT) by two rival parties, U.S. fund KKR and jointly, Italian lender Cassa Depositi e...
