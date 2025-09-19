Chart of the day - NZDJPY (20.02.2023)
NZDJPY may be entering a volatile week. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is scheduled to announce the next monetary policy decision on Wednesday at 1:00...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
NZDJPY may be entering a volatile week. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is scheduled to announce the next monetary policy decision on Wednesday at 1:00...
European indices open higher Liquidity expected to be impacted by holidays in US and Canada Flash PMIs from Japan and Australia,...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.1% higher, Kospi added 0.2% and...
European indices finished today's session lower, despite producer inflation in Germany eased less than forecast in January to a 16-month low, while...
The price of gas fell sharply in the last few hours. According to Baker Hughes oil rig count, one gas-related tower was added. Also warmer weather forecasts...
DraftKings (DKNG.US) shares skyrocketed more than 15.0% on Friday after the sports betting company posted better than expected Q4 financial results and...
Looking at the recent situation on the palladium market, almost no one expected such a drastic sell-off which took place at the beginning of the year....
Citi issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Current week on the markets was a busy one. While the agenda is not so intense next week, assets will have a few chances to move. Flash PMIs for February...
The US dollar weakened sharply after the start of the North America session and fresh hawkish comments from Fed's Bowman. Key highlights: We...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US200 oscillates around key resistance Moderna (MRNA.US) stock under pressure after flu vaccine...
Major US banks such as Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan indicate that the Fed will most likely continue to raise interest rates until the middle of the year....
EURUSD moved further away from a nine-month high of $1.10 touched on February 2nd, as traders rushed for the dollar amid expectations that the Fed would...
WTI crude price fell 2.4% on Friday and is heading for an almost 5% weekly drop as recent solid US economic data reinforced views that the Fed would keep...
esla (TSLA.US) announced a recall of 362,758 cars, saying the 'experimental' AI powered Full Self-Driving Beta autonomous software could cause...
European sentiment weakens at the end of the week Mercedes-Benz publishes Q4 results Tesla under pressure over faulty autonomous...
Bitcoin resumed its declines after temporarily reaching levels above $25,000 yesterday. In the final hours of yesterday's session, indexes on Wall...
The shares of German automotive giant Mercedes-Benz (MBG.DE) are currently leading the gains among companies listed on German stock exchange. The reason...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม