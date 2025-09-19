Chart of the day - US100 (17.02.2023)
Moods on the global markets turned sour this week with US price growth data being a key driver. Higher-than-expected CPI data put some pressure on indices...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
St Louis Fed chief James Bullard and Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester commented hawkishly on the US monetary policy situation, signaling a possible 50...
European indices trade 0.3-0.5% lower ahead of the opening Speeches from Fed and ECB members Earnings from Deere & Co, AMC Networks European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower as higher-than-expected US PPI reading for January added to inflation concerns. S&P 500 dropped...
European indices finished today's session higher, however erased majority of early gains after hotter-than-expected US PPI reading pointed that...
Shopify (SHOP.US) stock plunged over 16.0% on Thursday after weak Q1 financial guidance overshadowed better than expected Q4 results. EPS (non-GAAP):...
Latest comments from BoE Pill failed to affect the British Pound. The Chief economist of the Bank of England opts for a slower rate hike pace and sees...
EURCAD rose slightly after remarks from two prominent central bankers. ECB's Chief Economist Philip Lane said that as a result of the tightening,...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the NZDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
C3.ai stock jumped more than 120% since the beginning of the year and many investors wonder whether we are dealing with an investment bubble or is it still...
The German leading index has been briefly set back. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 came close to the high for the year today, but shortly before that the...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US PPI rose unexpectedly in January Cisco Systems (CSCO.US) stock surges on upbeat financial...
Wall Street indexes took a hit after the release of a fresh data pack from the US economy. Stronger-than-expected producer price inflation reinforced expectations...
Producer Prices in the US decreased to 6.0%YoY in January from 6.2% in the previous month and above market expectations of 5.4%. On monthly...
Markets in Europe slightly higher after yesterday's US CPI reading Euphoria on Commerzbank shares Thursday's...
Bitcoin has returned to dynamic growth and is increasing its dominance in the cryptocurrency market capitalization, which is already over 42%. The king...
FRA40 index rose 1.0% during today's session, outperforming its regional peers and approaching all-time high established in January of 2022, boosted...
US natural gas prices have been trading sideways since the beginning of February. Bulls attempted to break above the upper limit of the trading range in...
European indices launch session higher US PPI inflation expected to decelerate 13 speeches from Fed, ECB, BoE, BoC and RBA officials European...
