Morning wrap (16.02.2023)
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.28%, Dow Jones moved 0.11% higher and Nasdaq jumped 0.92%. Russell...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.28%, Dow Jones moved 0.11% higher and Nasdaq jumped 0.92%. Russell...
European indices finished today's session higher, with DAX up 0.82% and French CAC 40 index rose 1.21% to close at 7,301, the highest since...
President Lagarde's speech has just begun and head of ECB provide some comments regarding the current economic situation and banks future...
FRA40 Let's start today's analysis with the FRA40 chart. Looking at the weekly time frame, we can see that the French index is approaching its...
Airbnb (ABNB.US) shares rose over 10.0% on Wednesday after the home-sharing company posted better than expected Q4 results and issued an upbeat financial...
Publication of a report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped sharply, while gasoline...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US retail sales rose more than expected in January Airbnb (ABNB.US) stock surges on...
Industrial production in the US increased to 0.0% in January, from downwardly revised -1.0% MoM decline in December and missing market consensus of...
Artificial intelligence has long influenced the human imagination. While we are still a long way from creating so-called general artificial intelligence...
US retail sales data for January was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be better than expected and caused some moves on...
Markets in Europe are trading at mixed levels after yesterday's CPI reading Encavis gains after results publication Wednesday's...
Gold price dropped over 1.0% during today's session and is trading at levels not seen since early January as fresh US inflation figures bolstered bets...
US retail sales report for January will be released today at 1:30 pm GMT and this piece of data may be key for future Fed decisions. It is expected that...
The U.S. dollar is strengthening against the euro after U.S. inflation showed a lower rate of decline yesterday, and members of the Federal Reserve spoke...
UK inflation data for January was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Release showed a bigger slowdown in price growth than expected, with headline CPI gauge...
European indices set for slightly higher opening US retail sales data for January due at 1:30 pm GMT DOE report on watch after API...
US indices had a volatile session yesterday with higher-than-expected US CPI reading for January triggering wild moves. Ultimately, Wall Street indices...
US headline CPI inflation decelerated from 6.5 to 6.4% in January (exp. 6.2% YoY) while core gauge moved from 5.7 to 5.6% YoY (exp. 5.5% YoY) Higher-than-expected...
Higher-than-expected CPI reading for January from the United States led to strengthening of the US dollar, which was further magnified by comments from...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม