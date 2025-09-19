US dollar gains 📈 Fed Logan and Barkin with hawkish comments after US inflation report
Thomas Barkin, head of the Richmond Fed, and Dalls Fed chief Lorie Logan commented today on the US monetary policy situation, following a choppy inflation...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Wall Street indices drop following higher-than-expected US CPI print US100 drops over 1% Palantir and Cadence Design rally after...
Bitcoin is trying to halt declines at $21,500 today after a US inflation reading showed an unsatisfactorily low rate of decline, and Bloomberg reports...
US inflation surprised markets with higher than expected reading. The annual inflation rate in the US slowed only slightly to 6.4% in January from...
Oil Russia informs that it will cut production by 500 thousand barrels per day starting from March The announcement failed to trigger...
The annual inflation rate in the US slowed for a 7th month to 6.4% in January, from 6.5% in December, and above forecasts of 6.2%. The...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) reported financial results for Q4 2022 today ahead of the Wall Street session open. Report turned out to be mostly in-line with market...
DAX gains ahead of US CPI report Makhlouf comments that ECB should raise rates above 3.5% Will Brenntag spin off part of the business? Tuesday's...
The Consumer Price Index data report is scheduled for release at 1:30 pm GMT. Annualized inflation is expected to ease further, therefore monthly CPI data...
Has Google already lost the ChatGPT war? The launch of ChatGPT has shaken up the world of technology and investment. Microsoft's investment and...
The GBPUSD pair erased most of the early gains as investors digested latest figures from the UK labour market. The UK Office for National Statistics Office...
• European indices set to open lower • US CPI data for January due at 1:30 pm GMT • Speeches from 4 Fed members European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 rose 1.14%, Dow Jones moved 1.11% higher and Nasdaq jumped 1.48%. Russell 2000 advanced...
Europe's first session of the week ended on a positive note, with the major stock market benchmarks posting notable rises. The mood in Europe was helped...
Recent temperature forecasts in the US indicate that a slightly colder period is ahead, which in theory should contribute to higher gas prices. Nevertheless,...
Shortly after the close of the UK trading session, Liberty Global announced in a statement that the company had purchased nearly 1.335 billion shares in...
Crédit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The bank recommends taking a long position with the following parameters: Entry:...
The sentiment in the market is improving this Monday, while investors await the results of inflation in the US that will be known tomorrow. EUR/USD...
Wall Street gains slightly early in the session Coinbase under pressure from rising crypto industry regulatory solutions Monday's...
