Fed's Bowman remains hawkish, but EURUSD attempts to rebound
Fed's Bowman pointed out today that the US central bank still has a lot of work to do in order to achieve financial stability. Bowman emphasizes that...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Cryptocurrencies started the week in a weak mood, with Bitcoin slipping back into the $21,500 area, and one of the largest cryptocurrencies, Binancecoin...
European indices gained on Monday after a muted open, while futures tied to Wall Street indexes erased early losses and also moved higher which in turn...
Markets in Europe start the week with moderate gains However, bullish mood is extinguished by uncertainty ahead of tomorrow's US inflation...
Novak, Russia's energy minister, indicated today that in 2023, more than 80% of oil exports and over 70% of petroleum product exports will be sent...
Swiss franc strengthened on Monday after the annual inflation rate in Switzerland jumped to 3.3% YoY in January, the highest reading since September 2022,...
European indices set for lower opening Earnings reports from Palantir and Solar Edge Futures markets point to a slightly lower opening...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched a new week mostly lower. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, Kospi traded 0.70% down, Nifty 50 declined 0.57% and Nikkei...
Sentiments on Wall Street are mixed ahead of a key inflation reading next week. The S&P500 is gaining 0,2%, the Nasdaq 100 is losing 0.75%...
Powell's speech and remarks from other central bankers caused a lot of volatility last week and now markets are turning their attention to crucial...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: limit...
Ethereum loses on wave of news about regulators' intervention in cryptocurrency industry The possibility of staking Ethereum on the Kraken exchange...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Wall Street starts the session in a weaker mood University of Michigan consumer sentiment index above expectations Alphabet (GOOGL.US) tries to...
US, consumer sentiment according to the University of Michigan for February. Current: 66.4 Expected: 65.0 Previously: 64,9 Expectations index - 62.3;...
Cryptocurrencies are losing today because yesterday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the closure of the staking program of the...
ANZ Research has issued a recommendation for the GBP/AUD currency pair. The bank recommends taking a short position with the following parameters: Entry:...
Release of the Canadian jobs data at 1:30 pm GMT triggered moves on the Canadian dollar market. Report turned out to be much better than expected...
Lyft (LYFT.US) shares tumbled more than 30% before the opening bell after the ride-hailing company issued weak Q1 guidance, which overshadowed better than...
