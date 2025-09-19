DE30: European equity markets lose ground at the end of the week
Markets in Europe lose ground at the end of the week DAX once again tests the recently broken consolidation zone Crash in Adidas...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
According to media outlets, a potential new head of the BOJ Ueda stated that the current monetary policy is appropriate and the loose monetary policy should...
GBPJPY pair experienced a lot of volatility in the morning as traders digest latest UK data and speculations regarding BoJ Kuroda successor. GDP figures...
The Russian Prime Minister Novak announced that Russia would limit oil production by 500,000 barrels a day in March as a response to embargo and price...
European indices set for lower opening Jobs data from Canada Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment Central bankers speeches European...
Japanese yen strengthened sharply following news that economist Kazuo Ueda may replace Kuroda in April, after Amamiya refused the government's offer....
The British economy stalled in the last quarter of 2022, following a downwardly revised 0.2% fall in the previous period and matching market expectations,...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.88%, Dow Jones moved 0.73% lower and Nasdaq slumped 1.02%. Russell 2000 plunged...
Today's session on the European stock market was one of success. The main indices from the Old Continent surged upwards shortly after the start of...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry:...
Investors today continued the intense sell-off of Alphabet (GOOGL.US) shares following yesterday's mistake of AI chatbot, Bard (laMDA), a competitor...
Iger - The company's icon is back in action The return of Bob Iger, the chairman who brought shareholders a return of more than 550% in his 15 previous...
EIA natural gas storage. Actual: -217 bcf. Expected: -195 bcf. Previous: -151 bcf Stocks are still above the five-year average of 2,249 bcf (right...
Wall Street starts today's session higher Alphabet extends yesterday's declines Disney, Philip Morris and PepsiCo boast better...
Disney (DIS.US) shares gained more than 7% before the open as the company reported successful quarterly results that reassured analysts despite a higher-than-expected...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits jumped to 196k in the week ending February 4th, from the previous week's nine-month low of...
DAX quotes up to highest levels in 12 months after lower inflation reading Outflow of wealthy clients lifts Credit Suisse shares sharply...
Pepsi (PEP.US) stock rose over 1.5% before the opening bell after the beverage and snack giant posted better than expected quarterly figures, mainly thanks...
