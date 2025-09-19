Will Microsoft unveil today new information about AI? 📱 Conference announcement
The market expects that Microsoft (MSFT.US) is likely to unveil new information related to ChatGPT The event will start around 18:00 - 21:00, GMT...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
The market expects that Microsoft (MSFT.US) is likely to unveil new information related to ChatGPT The event will start around 18:00 - 21:00, GMT...
One of the names that most disappointed the market last year was NIO (NIO.US). The Chinese EV maker faced a variety of Covid-related and supply chain issues,...
USDCAD has been trading in a descending triangle pattern since October 2022. The pair failed to break above the resistance zone ranging below the 1.3500...
European indices launch trading higher Speeches from Powell and Macklem Biden to deliver State of the Union address overnight European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.61%, Dow Jones moved 0.10% lower and Nasdaq slumped...
European indices finished today's session lower, with the German DAX falling 0.84%, as Friday's stronger-than-expected NFP data and escalating...
PayPal (PYPL.US) shares are trading 2.5% lower on Monday after Raymond James downgraded the payments company to market perform from outperform, ditched...
EURUSD pair dropped to lowest level since early January, extending recent losses amid broader US Dollar strength. Greenback is supported by recent NFP...
WTI crude continues to move lower at the beginning of the week as greenback strengthening puts pressure on dollar-denominated commodities and overshadows...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The last sessions have been marked by the resumption of selling pressure on the EUR/USD pair. EUR/USD - Daily time frame chart However, on the...
Canada's Ivey Purchasing Managers Index rose sharply to 60.10 in January, rebounding from upwardly revised 49.3 (33.4) in the previous month,...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US’s decided to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon Dell Technologies (DELL.US) joins the...
Aluminum price rose sharply after Bloomberg reported that the US is ready to impose a 200% tariff on Russian-made aluminum as soon as this week in order...
Risky assets opened the week in a weaker mood, which is weighing on cryptocurrency market sentiments. After last week's strong report from the...
Copper price pulled back to the lowest level since early January amid demand concerns and stronger dollar. Fresh data showed that copper inventories in...
DAX tests the upper limit of broken consolidation zone Deutsche Post (DPW.DE) under pressure from ongoing strikes Monday's...
Rothschild & Co (ROTH.FR) shares jumped over 17.0% on Monday on news that Concordia, the holding company of the powerful Rothschild family and Rothschild...
Wall Street earnings season for Q4 2022 is still on. While US Big Tech companies have already released their reports last week, there are still some large...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม