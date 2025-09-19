Chart of the day - GBPJPY (06.02.2023)
GBPJPY is trading slightly higher this morning. The pair recovered from an earlier drop following comments from BoE Mann. Mann struck a hawkish tone saying...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
European indices trade lower at start of the session European Sentix index and retail sales data Q4 earnings from US video game stock European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched a new week lower amid increase in US-China tensions. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, Kospi traded 1.2% down, Nifty...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 rising 0.3% to an over 9-month high, British FTSE 100 reached...
Majority of commodities are facing significant pressure from bears as latest data from the US economy lead to strengthening of the US dollar and higher...
Starbucks (SBUX.US) shares lost over 3.5% on Friday after the coffee chain reported weak financial figures for Q1 2023. Company earned 75 cents per share...
C3.ai (AI.US) stock jumped over 20% today D.A. Davidson upgraded the software company to 'Buy' rating with a $30 price target. Analysts described...
British FTSE 100 jumped a new all-time high on Friday, surpassing the previous high from May 2018 at 7903.50 pts. The export-oriented index...
Big Tech companies have mostly disappointed with their earnings this week, putting some pressure on equity indices. Nevertheless, earnings season is still...
Major Wall Street indexes reversed early losses to trade higher on Friday afternoon as investors digested the latest better than expected US ...
The ISM Services PMI for the US jumped to 55.20 in January from 49.2 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 50.4 as capacity...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US100 bounces off key resistance NFP well above expectations 3 tech behemoths posted weak quarterly...
Major Wall Street indices trimmed recent gains, while greenback appreciated sharply against other G10 currencies after the US economy unexpectedly created...
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 1:30 pm GMT and showed the US economy unexpectedly added 517 k jobs in January, compared...
Nordstrom (JWN.US) shares jumped 25.0% in pre-market trading on news that activist investor Ryan Cohen has taken a significant stake in the high-end...
DAX slows gains after yesterday's tech results Investors' attention turns today to the NFP report Weak quarterly...
Cigna Corp. (CI.US) shares fell nearly 0.50% ahead of the opening bell despite the healthcare and insurance company posted better than expected financial...
Release of the US jobs report for January 2023 is a key macro event of the day. Report will be released at 1:30 pm GMT and is expected to show non-farm...
Despite a great session on Wall Street yesterday, fueled by the Meta Platforms' biggest rise in a decade and the overtones of the Fed decision and...
