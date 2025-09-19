Chart of the day - US100 (03.02.2023)
US indices, especially tech sector indices, had a solid run over the past few weeks. Nasdaq-100 (US100) gained around 20% between January 6 and February...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Final services PMIs for January from major euro area members were released today. Overall, readings were revised slightly higher. French reading was revised...
European indices set for slightly lower opening NFP report expected to show sub-200k jobs growth Final PMIs from Europe, non-manufacturing...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.47%, Russell 2000 added 2.06% and Nasdaq rallied over 3%. Dow Jones was...
Financial reports from major technology companies have negatively disappointed Wall Street and show a further slowdown. Despite a festive quarter in most...
Today's U.S. session proceeded in a great mood, however, the releases of major tech stocks Apple, Amazon and Alphabet, showed that Wall Street's...
European jumped to over 9-month high, with German DAX added 2.16%, buoyed by gains across technology and auto stocks. Both BoE and ECB raised interest...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock skyrocketed over 6.5% on Thursday after Reuters reported that the EV producer is gearing up to increase production in Shanghai factory...
GBPUSD bounced off daily lows after fresh comments from BoE Governor Bailey, who eased expectations that the central bank is ready to pause or pivot rate...
Precious metals retreated from fresh peaks as markets digest monetary policy decisions from major central banks. Today, both the BoE and the ECB delivered...
Technology-heavy bourses continue to move higher on Thursday, extending a Fed-induced rally, with the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 advancing 2.5% and...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US500 tests key resistance Meta (META.US) quarterly results boosted tech sector Three major...
Wall Street's biggest companies will show financial results for Q4 2022 today after the session. The market will pay particular attention to device...
Press conference of ECB President Christine Lagarde started at 1:45 pm BST. Key takeaways: The ECB intends to raise rates by 50 bp at...
The European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision at 1:15 pm GMT today. Bank decided to deliver a 50 basis point rate hike in the...
Top game developer sees 2023 in dark shades First Ubisoft, now Electronic Arts, lowered revenue forecasts for 2023. In the case of EA, this is due to...
DAX in bullish mood after yesterday's FOMC decision Investors' attention turns to the ECB decision today Deutsche Bank slightly...
The German leading index began to weaken Thursday afternoon. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 could break above the 78.6% retracement this week and confirm...
Meta Platforms (META.US) released a Q4 2022 earnings report yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session and it turned out to be mixed. Nevertheless,...
