Philips tumbles over 6% after lowered JP Morgan rating
Philips (PHIA.NL) shares are losing more than 6% today as JP Morgan analysts lowered their target price for the Dutch electronics manufacturer's shares...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Philips (PHIA.NL) shares are losing more than 6% today as JP Morgan analysts lowered their target price for the Dutch electronics manufacturer's shares...
DAX extends downward wave EMU GDP surprises on the upside Attention focused on results of European banks Tuesday's trading...
Amazon analysis before its results The Amazon AWS cloud segment continues to be the leader in its market; however, it faces greater competition and...
The shares of German armaments giant Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) are losing more than 7% today, i.e. the most among large German companies, and were unable to...
Q4 GDP report from euro area just came out and turned out to be a positive surprise. Growth reached 0.1% QoQ while market expected a 0.1% QoQ drop. On...
European assets had a rough start to today's trading with EUR being one of the worst performing G10 currencies and indices from the Old Continent trading...
European indices opened slightly lower GDP reports from euro area, Canada and Italy Earnings from Caterpillar, McDonald's and...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.30%, Dow Jones moved 0.77% lower and Nasdaq traded almost...
European indices finished today's session lower, with DAX down 0.1% dragged down by tech stocks. The German economy unexpectedly contracted...
Alibaba (BABA.US) shares plunged over 7% following rumors that the Chinese e-commerce giant was planning to move its headquarters from China to Singapore....
In January US natural gas recorded its worst start to the year since the early 2000's. The price has fallen by over 70% since August 2022 high, and...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell over 3.0% on Monday despite Berenberg upgraded EV maker to buy from hold saying that latest price cuts are part of a broader...
This will be the most important week of this year so far, with the investors paying attention to the various decisions made by the Central Banks (BoE,...
The cryptocurrency market opened the week in a slightly weaker mood as Bitcoin failed to climb above $24,000 over the weekend. The correction may be a...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Ford (F.US) cuts prices of its EV vehicles Coinbase (COIN.US) plunges despite analysts upgrade Three...
CHNComp pulled back from 6-month highs as Chinese markets resumed trading after week-long Lunar New Year holidays, potentially snapping a recent rally...
DAX starts the week lower Germany's GDP surprises to the downside Daimler Truck takes stake in Deutz (DEZ.DE) Monday's...
Investors got the first glimpse of reports from US top-tier tech companies last week, like Microsoft or Tesla. Earnings scheduled for this week will also...
Rate decision from Federal Reserve on Wednesday, 7:00 pm GMT as well as US NFP report for January on Friday, 1:30 pm GMT are key events of the week. However,...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม