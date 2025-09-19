Cloud stocks under pressure as Microsoft results set off alarm bells
Companies from the cloud segment are facing some selling pressure on Wednesday after Microsoft (MSFT.US) issued a weak outlook for the Azure cloud-computing...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Companies from the cloud segment are facing some selling pressure on Wednesday after Microsoft (MSFT.US) issued a weak outlook for the Azure cloud-computing...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Today's BoC decision to raise interest rates by 25 bp came in line with market expectations, however signals regarding the end of aggressive tightening...
Shortly after the release of US oil inventories data, the price of crude oil moved higher (we mention this in our previous post). However, looking at OIL.WTI...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories rose less than expected while gasoline...
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 25bps to 4.50 % as widely expected. The decision pushed borrowing costs to their highest...
Microsoft published financial Q4 2022 results yesterday which did not impress investors. While EPS outperformed expectations, revenues underperformed and...
Shares of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC.US), a leading U.S. uranium producer, are losing nearly 4% at the open today. The declines come despite news that it...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Microsoft (MSFT.US) under pressure amid weak financial outlook Boeing (BA.US) plunges on weak...
Tesla (TSLA.US) will present its Q4 2022 results after today's Wall Street session, traditionally followed by a conference call where management's...
Microsoft yesterday announced a disappointing revenue forecast for Q1 2023, which sparked a sell-off ahead of the opening bell and overshadowed better-than-expected...
ASML (ASML.NL) shares fell nearly 2.0% on Wednesday despite the fact that Europe's largest technology company posted better than expected Q4 results...
DAX still under downward pressure Ifo data from Germany Leopard deliveries support Rheinmetall shares Wednesday's trading...
Rate decision from the Bank of Canada at 3:00 pm GMT today is a key macro event of the day. Bank is expected to deliver a 25 basis point rate hike. Such...
The major cryptocurrency has failed to stay above $23,000 and Microsoft's mixed results released yesterday may weigh on Wall Street sentiments. US...
German IFO indices for January were released today at 9:00 am GMT. The headline Business Climate index jumped from 88.6 to 90.2, while the market expected...
European indices open little changed Bank of Canada expected to hike rates by 25 bp Earnings reports from Tesla and Boeing, among...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.07%, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 moved 0.27% lower each while Dow Jones...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, with DAX closed almost unchanged at 15,100 as upbeat PMI data and policymakers comments...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม