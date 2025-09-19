EUR/USD: Are Bulls Ready To Take Off?
The beginning of this session is once again marked by an improvement in market sentiment, which is supporting the euro against the US dollar. EUR/USD...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
JP Morgan issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Today one can observe a clear rebound of bond yields. US bonds are leading the way and are significantly cheaper in the last week of January. On the other...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US100 broke above the long-term downward wave. Salesforce (CRM.US) stock surges as activist...
Today, three members of the ECB presented their views regarding the bank's future policy. Kazimir pointed out that further hikes are needed, suggesting...
Cryptocurrencies are likely to face another high-volatility week as the financial results of technology companies Microsoft (Tuesday), Tesla (Wednesday)...
DAX in mixed mood at the start of week European stocks post moderate gains Bayer under pressure from a major shareholder Monday's...
NATGAS launched today's session with a 7% bullish price gap, however sellers managed to erase half ot the upward wave. Last week, US gas price tested...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
As Wall Street earnings season gathers pace with each week seeing more and more earnings reports scheduled for release. This also means that we are seeing...
Federal Reserve has entered a pre-meeting blackout period and therefore traders will not hear any comments or speeches from Fed members until the decision...
European indices set to open higher WSJ Fed insider suggests a 25 bp rate hike Speeches from ECB members, including President Lagarde European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher today with Nikkei gaining 1.4%, S&P/ASX moving 0.1% higher and Nifty 50 adding 0.6%. Overall, liquidity...
European indices finished today's session higher. DAX recorded a 0.4% weekly loss, however added 0.76% on Friday. The sentiment was supported by...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Netflix results positively surprised investors - of course in terms of subscriber growth, and not necessarily financial data. Stocks of other streaming...
The Fed announced that it was examining the activities of the Goldman Sachs retail banking division to determine whether the bank had adequate collateral...
