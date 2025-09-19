BREAKING: Oil gains after DOE inventories data
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories rose unexpectedly, while gasoline...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...

บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...

ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...

The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -82 billion cubic feet for the week ended January...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Upbeat claims and Philly Fed data Roblox (RBLX.US) stock plunges after Morgan Stanley downgrade Three...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.190 million in the week ended January 14, compared to 0.205 million reported in...
While S&P 500 futures continue yesterday's declines analysts from the BlackRock (BLK.US) Investment Institute shared with the market a look at...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released, however, it did not cause any major moves on the markets because the sentiment was affected...
DAX breaks below zone of local peaks Lufthansa interested in a stake in ITA Airways Thursday's trading session on markets from...
Cryptocurrency market sentiment weakened yesterday after major U.S. indexes began to fall following comments from central bankers on concerns that the...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced its monetary policy decision at 11:00 am GMT today. As expected, interest rates were left unchanged with...
Netflix (NFLX.US) will show its Q4 2022 results today, after a session on Wall Street. Good results could improve investor sentiment; so far, the results...
Norges Bank decided to leave rates unchanged at a meeting today but there is one more rate decision to be announced today. Central Bank of the Republic...
Norges Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 9:00 am GMT. Central bank left rates unchanged at 2.75%, in-line with market expectations....
ECB minutes and speeches from ECB President Lagarde Earnings reports from Procter & Gamble and Netflix Rate decisions from CBRT...
US indices finished yesterday's trading with big losses as all major Wall Street indices dropped over 1%. Underperformance came after weaker-than-expected...
Major European indices finished slightly higher today, with the Dax hovering near 11 month high, supported by a slew of upbeat quarterly results and...
IBM (IBM.US) shares dropped over 3.0% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the iconic tech company to 'equal weight' from 'overweight', citing...
Charles Schwab (SCHW.US) stock fell over 2.05 on Wednesday after finiacial servies company posted slightly weaker than expected results for Q4 2022. The...
Prologis (PLD.US) stock briefly rose over 2.0% on Wednesday as the Q4 results exceeded analysts' forecasts despite the deteriorating economic conditions....
Major Wall Street indices gave back early gains as hawkish comments from FED's Loretta Mester weighed on market sentiment. Currently Dow Jones is trading...
