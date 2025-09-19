Bitcoin price at 2 month highs at 21 500 USD 📈 Ethereum rally
The U.S. Department of Justice has conveyed that regulators will soon announce a global enforcement directive for the cryptocurrency market; The regulators'...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The USDJPY pair rose as much as 2% early in the session after the Bank of Japan did not change its monetary policy, even though 10-year bond yields exceeded...
Sharp sell-off of the US dollar was related to the release of weak macro data. Later on, Bullard in an interview with the Wall Street Journal sounded...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Weak US retail sales, PPI continues to move lower Oatly (OTLY.US) stock surges after analysts...
Industrial production in the US decreased to -0.7% MoM in December, from downwardly revised -0.6 % MoM decline in November and missing market...
Gold is gaining 0.6% during today's session and currently oscillates around recent highs around $1920, while other precious metals are also moving...
US retail sales data for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be weaker than expected and caused some moves on the markets....
Shares of Moderna (MRNA.US) are trading higher as the company relayed that its vaccine mRNA-1345 against RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) effectively...
Natural gas in the US is getting much cheaper, despite the confluence of several positive factors, which are: change of the weather forecast for...
Alcoa (AA.US), one of the largest producers of aluminum, alumina and bauxite, will report financial results after today's Wall Street session. A weaker...
DAX struggles to overcome resistance set by Fibo retracement Eurozone core inflation continues to rise Russian market exit puts pressure...
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda commented on Japan's monetary situation insisting on a dovish macro outlook although markets have recently seen a chance...
According to Bloomberg reports, the European Central Bank may begin considering a slower hike in March, which would mean a slower pace than that indicated...
The Japanese yen is in the center of attention today, following the Bank of Japan monetary policy. The Bank of Japan decided not to make a move today -...
European indices set for slightly higher opening US retail sales data in the spotlight Speeches from ECB and Fed members Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.20%, Dow Jones moved 1.14% lower and Russell 2000 declined 0.15%....
Major European indices finished today's session slightly higher, with DAX rising about 0.35% to a highest level since February 2022, after...
Snap (SNAP.US) shares fell nearly 5% on Tuesday after JMP Securities downgraded the tech company to market perform from market outperform, as the amount...
WTI crude futures pulled back from recent highs around $81 per barrel, erasing some of the early gains as persistent recession fears weigh on market sentiment....
