NZDCAD - recommendation from TD BANK
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the NZDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
European equities resumed upward momentum while the Euro pulled back from recent highs on news that ECB starts to consider slower hikes after the half...
The cryptocurrency sector is seeing a gradual improvement in sentiment, with Bitcoin slowly overcoming significant resistance on its way to turning the...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Mixed results from major US banks Pfizer (PFE.US) stock plummets after Wells Fargo downgrade Three...
Morgan Stanley’s (MS.US) shares rose nearly 2.0% in premarket as quarterly earnings beat market expectations partially thanks to record wealth management...
Canada’s annual inflation fell to 6.3%YoY in December from 6.8% in November, below market expectations of 6.4%. Core consumer prices in Canada...
DAX loses upward momentum ZEW sentiment positively surprises market BofA downgrades E.ON (EOAN.DE) shares to "neutral" Tuesday's...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) stock fell more than 2.6% before the opening bell after the banking giant posted disappointing quarterly results. Similar to its...
Oil OPEC Secretary General said that increasing import quotas in China is a positive signal for oil demand According to OPEC, Chinese...
EURUSD climbed above the 1.08 mark last week, reaching the highest level since late-April 2022. However, the pair began to struggle after US CPI data release...
An awaited pack of Chinese data was released today. Data turned out to be better-than-expected with activity data for December as well as Q4 and full-2022...
European indices set for more or less flat opening German ZEW for January, Canadian CPI for December Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei gained 1.2%, S&P/ASX 200 traded flat, Nifty 50 moved 0.5% higher and Kospi plunged 1% In...
The first trading session of the week did not bring excessive volatility to the markets due to the holiday in the US. Volatility was observed today mainly...
Since the beginning of November, gold has been moving in a strong upward trend. Last week there was a breakthrough of a key resistance zone,...
The British stock market has started 2023 with a vigor. Futures contracts on the UK's FTSE100 stock index (UK100) have already rallied 5% since the...
Last week was marked by a clear improvement in market sentiment, with risk-assets outperforming the market, while the US dollar was penalized by the risk-on...
The shares of Danish vaccine company Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.DK) are gaining nearly 7% today after reporting preliminary results for 2022. Despite an increase...
