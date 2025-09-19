Bank of New York Mellon gains over 1.0% in pre-market after earnings release
Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK.US) also announced Q4 2022 results. Fourth quarter profit fell compared to the same period last year, but beat analysts'...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Slowing demand and rising costs Amazon plans to lay off more than 18,000 workers, almost double the number originally planned. E-commerce giant is facing...
Bank of America (BAC.US) reported upbeat fourth-quarter results as higher interest rates offset weak performance of its investment banking division. Earnings...
Wells Fargo (WFC.US) results fell short of investor expectations. Results for the fourth quarter of 2022 fell below analysts' forecasts. The bank's...
JPMorgan (JPM.US), a major US investment bank, reported Q4 2022 earnings today ahead of the Wall Street session open. Bank managed to beat expectations...
DAX extends gains after yesterday's CPI reading Old Continent awaits Wall Street bank earnings releases German GDP for 2022 comes...
Two top European macro readings of the day have already been released. GDP data from both, the United Kingdom and Germany, turned out to be a positive...
German Federal Statistical Office released German full-2022 GDP data at 9:00 am GMT today. This was the first, flash release of 2022 GDP and it turned...
European indices set for slightly higher opening German 2022 GDP reading due at 9:00 am GMT Earnings reports from JPMorgan, Citigroup...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher after a volatile session. S&P 500 gained 0.34%, Dow Jones and Nasdaq moved 0.64% higher each...
CPI inflation in the US slowed down to 6.5% y/y as expected in December. However for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, headline inflation...
Logitech (LOGI.US) stock dropped more than 16.0% on Thursday after the Swiss-American PC equipment maker reported disappointing quarterly earnings and...
Fresh comments from FED's Bullard did not provide much support for USD: Growth in Q4 will be stronger than expected The economic outlook...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. Company recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
WTI crude futures climbed 1% to above the $78 per barrel mark on Thursday, extending their winning streak. During today's session, price reached the...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased by 11 billion cubic feet for the week ended January...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US CPI in line with forecasts American Airlines (AA.US) surges on upbeat financial outlook Three...
The short-term uptrend is intact, but the rally is faltering. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 gave up early gains on Thursday but is still holding above...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for December has just been released and showed inflationary pressures on the economy eased in line with expectations,...
