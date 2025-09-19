BREAKING: USD strengthens as US inflation came in line with expectations
The annual inflation rate in the US slowed for a 6th month to 6.5% in December, from 7.1% in November, in line with forecasts of 6.5%. Closely...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
The annual inflation rate in the US slowed for a 6th month to 6.5% in December, from 7.1% in November, in line with forecasts of 6.5%. Closely...
Bitcoin price over 3.0% and breached $18,000 mark on news that FTX’s new management located some $5B in cash and some digital investments, raising...
CPI inflation will be key for Fed While the Fed is looking primarily at PCE inflation, CPI is usually released earlier and shows the general trend that...
DAX gains ahead of US CPI report DE30 breaks out above 15,100 points Porsche interested in cooperation with Google Thursday's...
Before we start, why has it fallen so much? The influence of price levels has been one of the most determining factors that led the EURUSD exchange...
Shares of Ubisoft (UBI.FR), French video game company, are slumping almost 20% in today's trading. Poor performance of the company's stock can...
Japanese yen is one of the best performing major currencies today. JPY gains thanks to reports in Japanese media that suggested Bank of Japan is planning...
European indices set to open higher US CPI data for December due at 1:30 pm GMT Speeches from 3 Fed members European...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher with Nasdaq posting gains for the fourth day in a row. Dow Jones gained 0.80%, S&P 500 moved...
European indices finished today's session higher, with the benchmark DAX hovering near 11 month high of 15000 pts despite fresh hawkish comments...
CarMax (KMX.US) stock erased pre-market losses and is trading slightly higher on Wednesday despite the fact that JPMorgan downgraded the used car seller...
The pullback seen on Wall Street at the end of Monday's session was quickly erased. On Wednesday, the US100 jumped 1% towards highs from the beginning...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The largest financial institutions in the US will publish their results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Friday and at the beginning of next week. Taking...
Publication of today’s report from the US Department of Energy caused minor moves on the oil market. Crude inventories unexpectedly jumped above...
Euro continues to climb higher supported by another set of hawkish comments from ECB officials. Following Schnabel and Villeroy, today Rehn joined the...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Tesla (TSLA.US) plans to expand its Texas factory Salesforce (CRM.US) plunges after Bernstein...
Euro is the best performing G10 currency on Wednesday, while Swiss Frank is the top laggard. Euro continues to appreciate on recent hawkish remarks from...
Airline stocks dropped slightly in off-hours trading on Wednesday after a Federal Aviation Administration computer outage caused widespread delays and...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม