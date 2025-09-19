Economic calendar: Speeches from Powell and other central bank chiefs
European stock markets set for flat opening Powell to speak on central bank independence at 2:00 pm GMT Speeches from governors of...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed as risk momentum faded in the afternoon. S&P 500 dropped 0.08%, Dow Jones moved 0.34% lower,...
Majority of European equity markets extended gains on Monday and jumped to 7-month highs, with Dax rising 1.25%, the highest since end-March 2022 with...
The risk-on sentiment clearly supports not only stock indices and commodities prices, but also cryptocurrencies. During Tuesday's session, Bitcoin...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) shares more than 32.0% in another volatile session, as buyers attempt to erase some of the recent heavy losses as the WSJ...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: ...
NATGAS bounced off the 2021 lows at $3.20 MMBtu during today's session on a spike in oil prices and forecasts for higher gas demand next week than...
Major bourses from Europe and US extend sharp gains from the prior week as China's borders reopening and easing interest rate hike concerns in the...
Today’s session is marked by a strong recovery of the euro against the US dollar, following the good performance of equities which also reflects...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.US) rebounds despite bankruptcy concerns Lululemon (LULU.US)...
The pound sterling ended 2022 almost 11% lower, which was the worst performance since 2016, when Brits decided to leave the EU. However GBPUSD rose sharply...
Stocks open the week higher, futures slow down bullish momentum Sentix index slightly above expectations Mynaric (M0Y.DE) gains new...
Oil has launched a new week's trading on a positive note with Brent and WTI trading almost 3% higher on the day each. Chinese reopening is the main...
European indices set for higher opening Second-tier data from Europe Grounding of MV Glory in Suez Canal not affecting traffic Index...
US indices rallied on Friday following a solid NFP report - jobs data for December showed better-than-expected employment gain and slower-than-expected...
Mocny raport NFP ale słabsza dynamika płac – to pomaga indeksom Indeks ISM usług poniżej 50 pkt., presja cenowa nadal spora Spadek...
NFP +104k, consensus was +8k (previous +10.1k) Unemployment Rate 5%, consensus 5.2%, previous 5.1% Full time employment +84.5k after 50.7k in November A...
NFP +223k, consensus was +200k Unemployment Rate 3.5%, consensus 3.7%, previous 3.6% (revised from 3.7%) Annual Wage Growth 4.6%, consensus 5%,...
USD gains, US100 down ahead of the NFP report The consensus sees +200k jobs The report is crucial for the Federal Reserve The NFP...
