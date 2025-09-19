DE30: Automakers pull the German market lower
Weak data, Wall Street weigh on the DE30 The index faces a resistance zone again Rheinmetall gains on the contract news The German market...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The NFP is the report of the week ISM services, Canadian payrolls fill up the calendar Mixed data from Germany European markets modestly...
US markets turned lower on Thursday with the Dow losing 1.02%, S&P500 declining 1.16% and Nasdaq suffering another steep decline, this time of 1.47% This...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower with German DAX falling 0.38% led by losses in chemicals and insurance stocks. Eurozone...
During the first trading session of 2023, Tesla (TSLA.US) shares posted a double-digit decline amid weaker-than-expected Q4 2022 delivery data. Market...
The Silvergate Capital (SI.US) stock is currently losing 45% due to a series of business problems. Cryptocurrency related deposits fell in Q4 as the collapse...
The first week of a new year was very interesting on the markets. FOMC minutes and data from the US labour market triggered a lot of volatility on the...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected while...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -221 billion cubic feet for the week ended December...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower ADP well above expectations Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.US) is taking into account bankruptcy...
The S&P Global US Services PMI was revised higher to 44.70 in December from a preliminary reading of 44.40, above market expectations of...
This week investors focused on two main events. Yesterday's FOMC Minutes were perceived as hawkish, however did not cause major moves on markets. The...
Just after strong data from 'claims' Esther George, head of the Kansas City Fed, spoke on monetary policy and the US economy: Risks...
Shares of Standard Chartered (STAN.UK) are rallying over 10% today. Stock surged on news that the First Abu Dhabi Bank is exploring a takeover bid for...
The German leading index is encountering strong resistance. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 gained around 700 points this week, almost reaching the...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to 204k in the week ending December 31st, from the previous week's revised level of...
ADP employment report for December, final hint ahead of Friday's NFP release, was published at 1:15 pm GMT today. While the market expected US employment...
Thursday's trading session on the Old Continent brings somewhat subdued sentiment after the recent surge and yesterday's FOMC Minutes. The German...
FOMC minutes released yesterday have been rather hawkish with the document noting that US central bankers do not expect rate cuts in 2023. It also noted...
