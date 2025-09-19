Economic calendar: ADP employment report in the spotlight
European indices set for flat opening ADP report expected to show 150k jobs gain in December Speeches from 3 Fed members (Harker,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher in spite of release of hawkish FOMC minutes from December meeting. S&P 500 gained 0.75%, Dow...
European indices extended gains for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, with DAX adding 2.18% amid signs that inflation in the Eurozone may have...
Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting were hawkish but investors were expecting this narrative. The document did not present many new information...
Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting has just been released. The publication was perceived as hawkish but initially did not triggered any major moves...
USD erased early gains as traders digested mixed data from the labour market. US job openings fell slightly to 10.45 million in November but remained at...
The US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN.US) reached settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services, under which it is forced to pay...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) shares fell more than 5.0% on Wednesday after UBS downgraded the tech giant to “neutral” from “buy” and lowered ...
Today at 07:00 pm GMT the Minutes from the December FOMC meeting will be released. What is worth knowing before today's event? The Fed raised...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 48.4 in December from 49.0 in the previous month remaining in contraction zone, slightly bellow...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher ISM manufacturing at 3:00 pm GMT FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm GMT Salesforce (CRM.US) surges...
Shares of haptic technology company Immersion (IMMR.US) gained nearly 8% in yesterday's session and are trading 3% higher before the open as investors...
In spite of positive moods on the equity markets, oil prices are dropping hard today. Oil extends downward move launched yesterday as concerns over high...
Wednesday's session on markets from the Old Continent brings an extension of the upward momentum on major company valuations. Investors' attention...
Despite weakness in tech giants Apple and Tesla, cryptocurrencies do not react with declines Bitcoin and Ethereum's correlation with the NASDAQ...
The Australian dollar is the best performing G10 currency today, with AUDUSD trading 2% higher. However, USD weakness also plays a big role in the move...
European indices set for higher opening FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm GMT ISM manufacturing expected to remain in contraction zone European...
US indices finished the first trading session of 2023 lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.40%, Dow Jones moved 0.03% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.76%. Russell...
- Gas prices scored massive declines today. Gas in the U.S. lost more than 11% and fell below $4/MMBTU amid weather forecasts that point to continued high...
