JPY holds firm despite USDJPY potential rebound signal
The Japanese yen is one of the few currencies today to hold strength against the US dollar. During the Asian session, the yen clearly gained against the...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
The Japanese yen is one of the few currencies today to hold strength against the US dollar. During the Asian session, the yen clearly gained against the...
Tesla reported Q4 car deliveries of 405,000 vehicles, against production of 439,000, and against expectations of deliveries of 412-420,000, according to...
Shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV.US) are losing nearly 4% today due to a general sell-off in the U.S. equity market and a lawsuit brought against the...
Despite a higher opening for the first US session of 2023, sentiment on Wall Street has reversed dramatically. The US100 index is currently losing nearly...
Nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) are rising again today to their highest levels in nearly three weeks (since Dec. 8) as traders expect...
Tuesday's trading session on Wall Street begins with major stock indexes continuing a positive streak delivered by a lower-than-expected German CPI...
Today, the big surprise was lower inflation in Germany, although the sizable drop was due to a one-off in energy markets. Of course, the peak of inflation...
Oil Commerzbank expects rebound in oil prices. Bank set a price target for Brent at $100 per barrel Oil prices reached the highest level...
1:00 pm GMT - Germany, CPI inflation for December. Actual: 8,6% YoY. Expected: 9.1% YoY. Previous: 10.0% YoY Report as expected indicated a...
Tuesday's session on markets from the Old Continent brings an extension of the upward momentum on major company valuations. Investors' attention...
European stock market indices and US index futures erased part of today's gains over the past hour. Earlier, gains were reasoned with lower than expected...
The stock of Meta Platforms, the Menlo Park-based social media giant controlled by Mark Zuckerberg, in 2022 has had its worst stock market year to date....
Gold set new local highs at the beginning of a new year. Precious metals as a group benefit from weaker USD, although part of the greenback weakness has...
European stock market indices are rallying today with all major benchmarks trading over 1% higher. UK FTSE 100 (UK100) is top performer with a 2% gain....
Natural gas prices in the United States, Asia and Europe are slumping at the beginning of a new year. Downward move launched in the second half of December...
European markets trading little changed German inflation data in the spotlight (1:00 pm GMT) Final PMIs from UK and US European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today - S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.3%, Kospi moved 0.3% lower, Nifty 50 traded flat and indices from China...
The first trading session of 2023 ended in relatively good mood despite the sharply reduced volatility caused by the lack of trade in the US and in the...
Tesla reported that deliveries for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled 405,278 vehicles against expectations of 420,760 vehicles. Model S and Model X deliveries...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม