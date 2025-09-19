Apple at new 2022 lows 📉
U.S. indices came under pressure again today despite an upwardly promising session. Investors are concerned that the opening of China's economy...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The Solana cryptocurrency is losing another week in a row and is already nearly 94% below its price peak in the fall of 2021, when Bank of America reported...
The November index of pending home sales contracts in the United States today recorded its second-lowest reading in the history of the last 20 years. In...
Wednesday's session on Wall Street began with moderate gains in the major US indices. The bullish momentum is provided by China's continued lifting...
Soybeans price returned above $1500 mark, as potential drought in key producer Argentina sparked supply concerns. Also extremely cold weather across the...
Share prices of Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor (HYU.DE) continued their sell-off, losing nearly 5% today. Investor sentiment deteriorated due to higher...
Shares of cryptocurrency mining company Argo Blockchain (ARB.UK) are gaining nearly 140% today, thanks to new deals that reduce the risk of bankruptcy...
Wednesday's session on European markets started relatively flat, with the major stock indexes showing little deviation. Slightly better sentiment is...
While the majority of European indices are rather muted on Wednesday, equities in London rose sharply as traders returned from extended Christmas break....
NATGAS prices fell sharply on Wednesday despite gas output in the Appalachian region, the top gas-producing basin in the U.S., dropped by a record amount...
The Japanese yen is the worst performing currency among majors on Wednesday, weighed down by a summary of opinions from the latest Bank of Japan meeting....
European markets set to open slightly higher API report on oil inventories Richmond manufacturing index and US pending home sales DAX...
US indices finished yesterday's trading in mixed moods. S&P 500 fell 0.41%, Dow Jones added 0.11% and Nasdaq moved 1.38% lower. Indices...
Mixed sentiment dominated today's session in Europe. The FRA 40 index gained 0.42%, while the German DE30 gained nearly 0.2%. Sectors that did well...
The year 2022 was a real trial by fire for cryptocurrencies, which resulted in a sell-off and declines for the entire market indicating that cryptocurrency...
The latest reports of Tesla's planned production shutdown at its Shanghai factory have caused sentiment to drop against the shares of other EV manufacturers,...
Gold prices are gaining more than 1.2% today and breaking above the $1,800 barrier on the back of another lifting of Covid restrictions in China....
US indices return to declines after Christmas break Tesla loses nearly 6% amid further production restrictions in China US500 loses 0.6%...
Tuesday's session on Wall Street brings a bit of consternation after the Christmas break. The last trading week of 2022 is ahead of us, which, despite...
