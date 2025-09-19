Chart of the day - EURTRY (22.12.2022)
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey is set to announce its final rate decision of 2022 today at 11:00 am GMT. CBRT is expected to leave the main one-week...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
European indices set for higher opening CBRT expected to hold rates unchanged Final release of US GDP report for Q3 Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly higher with all major Wall Street indices gaining over 1%. S&P 500 gained 1.49%, Dow...
European indices finished today's session sharply higher, with Dax adding 1.54% as stocks tried to recover from a recent sell-off ahead of the holiday...
FedEx (FDX.US) stock rose over 4.0% on Wednesday despite mixed quarterly figures. Company which is considered as one of the economy bellwethers plans...
Shares of Swatch Group (UHR.CH), a leading Swiss watchmaking consortium, are up nearly 2.5% today. Are investors slowly starting to evaluate the results...
Publication of a report from the US Department of Energy but failed to trigger major moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 108.3 in December, from the previous month's upwardly revised 101.4 (intialal...
European indices started to recover strongly during yesterday's session, but it is today the indices are shining strongly in the green. Almost all...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Starbucks (SBUX.US) stock plunges after analyst downgrade Nike (NKE.US) and FedEx (FDX.US) shares...
Nike (NKE.US) reported great financial results for its fiscal second quarter, ending November 30, 2022. Revenue and earnings per share beat analysts...
Canada’s annual inflation fell slighlty to 6.8% YoY in November from 6.9% in October, above market expectations of 6.6%. Today's...
Despite relatively low volatility sellers managed to push the GBPUSD pair below major support at 1.2150, which is marked with previous price reactions...
According to reports from the Electrek portal, Tesla will stop employment and is preparing for another wave of employee layoffs due to gloomy macroeconomic...
European stock market indices trade higher DE30 tests 50% retracement near 14,060 pts Aurubis cancels dividend policy, share swing...
Yesterday's BoJ decision to widen the band around target 10-year yield was a hawkish one and has sent JPY spiking while equity markets plunged. However,...
European stock market indices set to open higher Canadian CPI seen slowing from 6.9 to 6.6% YoY in November US Conference Board index...
US indices managed to recover from early declines and finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.10%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% higher...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with the DAX falling 0.42% as traders continued to digest hawkish messages from major...
