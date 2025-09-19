BREAKING: US100 deepens declines
US stocks continue to move lower on Monday after three major Wall Street indices posted their second straight week of losses for the first time since September...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
NATGAS price broke below $6.0/MMBtu at the beginning of new week as forecasts of milder weather may lowere heating demand in late December. Last week,...
The German federal government has approved an increase in Uniper's (UN01.DE) share capital to €25 billion, prompting a sharp improvement in sentiment...
Citibank analysts shared a forecast with the market in which they estimate that gold bullion prices could reach $1,900 per ounce in the second half of...
The pair EUR/USD has been penalized by the weak performance of equities last week, while the USD has been recovering as investors keep moving away from...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower Tesla (TSLA.US) stock gains on latest Musk's Twitter pool Meta Platforms (META.US)...
Tesla shares are gaining nearly 3% before the open after Elon Musk announced that he would surrender the results of a poll organized by himself on Twitter....
The Algorand cryptocurrency is losing even though the developers partnered with FIFA a few months ago. As a result, the Algorand logo was visible during...
Today Volkswagen (VOW.1DE) shares fall is effect of special dividend ex-date in amount of 19,06 EUR for Porsche IPO shares. But the company still expects...
European stock market indices trade higher DE30 tests and defends 14,000 pts area Porsche joins DAX index Stock markets in...
EURJPY is a pair that has seen some movements today. The pair has dipped below the 200-hour moving average during the Asian trading as yen gained on media...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launched a new week's trade with a big bearish price gap. NATGAS is trading around 6% lower on the day. Improved weather...
European indices set to open higher German IFO indices for December at 9:00 am GMT Speech from ECB's De Guindos Futures...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower today. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, Nikkei traded 1% lower while Kospi declined 0.6%. Indices from China...
Downbeat sentiment caused by the hawkish stance of major central banks persisted today and put further pressure on global indices The DAX...
The US Department of Energy announced that in February it intends to start buying crude oil to replenish its strategic reserves. It will be a very small...
Adobe (ADBE.US) shares rose over 3.5% on Friday after the software company recorded better than expected quarterly earnings, while revenue matched analysts’...
All major Wall Street indices continue to move lower as traders remain concerned about the global economic slowdown as central banks around the world moved...
Cryptocurrencies are experiencing strong declines today, after the accounting firm Mazars, which recently created a report on the Bitcoin reserves of the...
