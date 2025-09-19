Three markets to watch next week (16.12.2022)
Global financial markets are heading towards the end of a wild week during which major central banks, namely Fed and ECB, triggered massive volatility...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
• The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI fell to 46.2 in December from 47.7 in November, well below market forecasts of 47.7 flash estimates...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US100 below key support Meta Platforms (META.US) surges on JPMorgan upgrade Three major...
Gas prices in the US continue to move lower after buyers failed to break above key resistance at 47.00 level again yesterday. Yesterday's EIA report...
A Bank of England survey of market participants indicated yields on 10-year gilts at 3.5% at the end of June 2023 and 3% at the end of December 2023: UK...
The shares of Planet Labs (PL.US), one of the leading providers of satellite data and imaging, are gaining nearly 11% after the company reported better-than-expected...
Thanks to a breakthrough in biotechnology made by two researchers awarded the Nobel Prize in 2020, it will soon be possible to treat genetic diseases and...
Maxar Technologies (MAXR.US) shares soared more than 100% before the opening of today's Wall Street session on news of the company's acquisition...
Yesterday's ECB conference and Christine Lagarde's stance surprised the markets, which did not expect that the ECB, so far conservative in its...
France has signed a contract for the next phase of development of the next-generation European FCAS jet program. According to the French Ministry of the...
The last trading session on the German market this week brings declines in the stocks comprising the DAX index. Investor sentiment once again came under...
The Hawkish Fed exerted pressure on global equity indices and this pressure was magnified a day later by an even more hawkish ECB. S&P 500 (US500)...
Flash PMI indices for December from France and Europe were released this morning at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. Data came in mixed with...
European indices set to open higher Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States Speeches from ECB and Fed members European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly lower as hawkish ECB added to post-FOMC pressures. S&P 500 dropped 2.49%, Dow Jones...
European indices finished today's session deeply in the red, with DAX falling 3.28% as hawkish ECB spooked investors. The European...
Major Wall Street indices fell sharply on Thursday as investors expect that the Fed will maintain its current stance on interest rates for longer. Also...
Snap (SNAP.US) stock fell sharply on Thursday after the social media company was downgraded by Jefferies to hold from buy and lowered its price target...
It seemed that today's ECB meeting would not bring any surprises and would basically remain overshadowed by the Federal Reserve or even the SNB. Although...
