GBPUSD plummets as traders digested BoE hike
GBPUSD pair fell over 200 pips today as investors digested the latest BoE decision to hike interest rates by 50 bps to 3.5%, a 14-year high. This...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Moderna (MRNA.US) and Merck (MRK.US) are gearing up to launch the first phase 3 trial of an mRNA-based cancer vaccine after studies showed it could be...
The shares of next-generation vaccine developer Novavax (NVAX.US) have come under pressure in the face of a $125 million offer to sell common stock. The...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that US supplies of natural gas decreased by 50 billion cubic feet for the week ended December...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Hawkish FED and ECB weigh on US stocks US fell retail sales more than expected in November Novavax...
U.S. regulators will be given access to conduct audits of Chinese companies listed on Wall Street, according to the latest reports from Bloomberg. The...
The German benchmark index is heading for the 14,000 point mark. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 falls to a multi-week low on Thursday after the breakout...
ECB President Lagarde started its press conference with with readout of policy statement Opening statement: Cited high energy costs...
Blockchain Algorand has announced that its blockchain technology is involved in the development of Italy's Fideiussioni Digitali digital platform,...
US retail sales report for November was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Data turned out to be a disappointment with headline retail sales dropping 0.6%...
The ECB lifted interest rates by 50 bps during December meeting,which is a fourth rate increase, following two consecutive 75bps hikes. That takes the...
The ECB raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 bps to 2.50 % as widely expected. However, the ECB informs that it is clearly raising inflation...
The world's largest uranium producer, Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom (KAP.UK) listed on the London Stock Exchange last week announced that the first...
The Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm GMT. Central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50bps to 3.50 % as widely...
ECB will announce its next monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm GMT. Apart from the rate decision, the European Central Bank will also publish new...
Thursday's German trading session brings declines in the valuations of the stocks comprising the DAX index. Investors' attention after yesterday's...
Swiss National Bank has already announced a 50 bp rate hike but there are 2 more major central banks, who are also scheduled to make rate decision today...
Swiss National Bank announced its monetary policy decision at 8:30 am GMT and offered no surprise. Interest rates were increased by 50 basis points with...
European indices set for lower opening Rate decisions from SNB, Norges Bank, BoE and ECB US retail sales data due at 1:30 pm GMT Futures...
