Pinterest soars after Piper Sandler upgrade
Pinterest (PINS.US) shares jumped more than 8.0% after Piper Sandler upgraded its stance on the social media platform to 'overweight' from 'neutral',...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Pinterest (PINS.US) shares jumped more than 8.0% after Piper Sandler upgraded its stance on the social media platform to 'overweight' from 'neutral',...
Withdrawals from the Binance exchange are on the rise. According to earlier data from analytics platform Nansen, Binance experienced a record $902 million...
Despite the negative sentiment caused by the bankruptcy of the FTX exchange and the unclear situation of its main competitor Binance, major cryptocurrencies...
Oil prices rose around 3.0% on Tuesday as softer than expected CPI data and growing optimism about China's reopening overshadowed the rising number...
NATGAS prices rose sharply on Tuesday following a set of new weather forecasts which indicate that a big part of the US will face much colder than anticipated...
Moderna (MRNA.US) shares rose 25% today after results of a new mRNA vaccine showed promise in a preliminary study. Also gaining along with Moderna are...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US inflations slows down more than expected in November Oracle (ORCL.US) stock surges on upbeat...
Over the past weeks, the number one topic has undoubtedly been central banks and inflation. Investors are now wondering if, after a cycle of interest rate...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for November has just been released and showed a deceleration in price growth. The data came in below expectations...
The annual inflation rate in the US slowed for a 5th month to 7.1% in November, from 7.7% in October and below forecasts of 7.3%. The...
It is expected that US CPI inflation report for November (1:30 pm GMT) will show a deceleration in headline price growth from 7.7 to 7.3% YoY while core...
Blockchain mining company Argo Blockchain (ARB.UK) reported yesterday that it is in advanced negotiations to sell some assets and equipment financing to...
Tuesday's German trading session brings slightly better investor sentiment. Nevertheless, these will be put to an important test at 1:30 pm GMT, when...
The cryptocurrency market has once again come under pressure in the face of growing controversy over an accounting report by Mazars, a firm employed by...
Oil Bank of America sees a high chance of Brent price returning above $90 per barrel quickly amid Chinese reopening and a Fed pivot On...
According to people familiar with the matter, the Chinese government has decided to delay a highly anticipated economic meeting that was scheduled to begin...
US CPI report for November is a key macro release of the day (1:30 pm GMT). Significance of the data increases as it will be released just a day ahead...
European indices set for a higher opening US CPI report for November in the spotlight Speeches from BoE and RBA Governors Futures...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม