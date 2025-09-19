Morning wrap (13.12.2022)
US indices finished yesterday's session higher with all major Wall Street indices gaining over 1%. S&P 500 gained 1.43%, Dow Jones moved...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with DAX closing down 0.45% at around 435 points, dragged by materials and real estate stocks,...
WTI crude futures rose more than 3.5% to $73.60 per barrel, recovering sharply from their daily lows of around $70 on supply concerns. The Keystone Pipeline...
Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP.US) stock soared more than 15.0% on Monday following news that Amgen (AMGN.US) will acquire the drugmaker for $116.50 per share...
According to the New York Fed, US consumer inflation expectations for the year ahead decreased 5.2% in November, a level not seen since August 2021, from...
The Euro is pulling back against the US Dollar this Monday, however the scale of the movements are relatively small. Markets are still waiting for tomorrow's...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US30 broke below major support Coupa Software (COUP.US) stock surges on M&A news Three...
Rivian (RIVN.US) stock plunged over 4.0% in premarket after the electric vehicle producer halted plans to manufacture electric vans in Europe together...
After the collapse of Crypto exchange FTX, Binance CEO urged other crypto exchanges to reveal details regarding their financial health (especially the...
The first trading session on the German market this week brings moderate declines in the valuations of most stocks. The mood of investors is subdued, due...
Beginning of the week on the markets has been rather calm so far. Indices from Asia-Pacific moved lower but scale of declines was moderate. Similar picture...
European indices set for lower opening FOMC, ECB, BoE and SNB to announce rate decisions this week UK monthly GDP report shows positive...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.2%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.4% lower, Kospi declined 0.7%...
US PPI inflation fell to 7.4%YoY in November from 8.0% in the previous month, missing analysts’ estimates of 7.2%YoY. Core PPI inflation remained...
According to unconfirmed sources operator TC Energy is said to be planning a partial Keystone restart beginning on December 10th. As a result oil sell-off...
DocuSign (DOCU.US) shares surged more than 16.0% on Friday after the software company recorded solid quarterly results. Company earned ...
TNOTE bounced off a very important level as following recent inflation figures that indicate that prices are not easing as fast as the market would like....
Precious metals rose sharply in the afternoon amid weaker US dollar even as producer price inflation rose more than expected in November, adding to market...
