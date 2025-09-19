NZDJPY - recommendation from BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the NZDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the GBPJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
While the Christmas lull is looming large, it is not there yet and surely won't be here next week. Investors are gearing up for the final 2022 rate...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US rose to 59.10 in December from 56.8 in November, above market forecasts of 56.9, preliminary estimates...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US PPI eases less than expected Lululemon (LULU.US) stock plunges on weak financial outlook Three...
The world's largest investment fund BlackRock (BLK.US), with nearly $8 trillion under management, has shared its predictions for the stock market and...
The US Army has awarded Bell Textron (TXT.US) a contract worth a total of $1.3 billion to produce a helicopter that will replace the aging UH-60 Black...
Today's PPI inflation figures surprised investors and triggered some moves on the markets. The Producer Price Index for final demand in the US...
Producer Prices in the US decreased to 7.4% YoY in November from 8.0% in the previous month and above market expectations of 7.2%. Core PPI...
US PPI inflation report is a piece of data that is often overlooked by investors. However, today's reading will be different as it will come ahead...
Improving risk sentiment weighed on the greenback and lifted risk-sensitive currencies such as AUD during today's session. Easing covid restrictions...
According to Russian state-owned news agency TASS, representatives of the United States and Russia are set to meet in Istanbul, Turkey today. Details are...
Reuters news agency reported that Tesla (TSLA.US) intends to completely suspend Model Y production in Shanghai between December 25 and January 1. Reuters...
The last trading session on the German market this week brings moderate gains in the DAX index. Nevertheless, the scale of the gains is rather small, and...
USD is underperforming amid a general improvement in risk moods. Greenback will remain in the center of attention today, especially in the afternoon as...
European indices set for higher opening Focus on US PPI data for November WASDE report, Michigan consumer sentiment European...
Wall Street indices snapped a losing streak and finished yesterday's trading with decent gains. S&P 500 gained 0.75%, Dow Jones moved 0.55%...
Majority of indices from the Old Continent extended losses for a fifth consecutive session, with DAX closing down around the flatline, while CAC40 and...
NATGAS price rose over 5.00% as colder than previously expected weather over the next two weeks is set to boost demand for heating. Price increase came...
