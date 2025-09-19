AUDCAD - recommendation from ANZ
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: limit...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: limit...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the GBPCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 1.1455 Target:...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 1.0541 Target:...
USDJPY Let's start today's analysis with the USDJPY currency pair, where sellers have the upperhand since the second half of October....
Carvana (CVNA.US) in 2021 was referred to as the 'automotive Amazon' and one of the favorite companies of hedge funds, along with one of the winners...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected, while...
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 50bps to 4.25 % as widely expected and pushing borrowing costs to the highest since...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower US500 below major support Apple (AAPL.US) scales self-driving plans Three major...
Shares of Credit Suisse Bank (CSGN.US), which caused a flurry of stock market speculation around the bank's potential bankruptcy and insolvency in...
In recent days GBPUSD moved further away from six-month high of $1.2355 reached earlier this month as recession fears sparked demand for safe haven assets...
Wednesday's trading session on the German stock exchange brings moderate declines in the stocks comprising the DAX index. The macro calendar for today's...
Revised Eurozone GDP growth in Q3 on an annualized basis was: Annualized GDP change: 2.3% vs. 2.1% forecast and 2.1% previously Quarterly GDP change:...
Oil prices remain under pressure today in spite of China announcing a major easing of Covid restrictions. While lifting movement and travel restrictions...
The shares of pharmaceutical companies Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK.UK) and Sanofi (SAN.FR) rose today amid reports from Bloomberg that thousands of lawsuits...
The Chinese National Health Commission announced a major easing of Covid curbs in the country today, including some restrictions that were in place for...
European indices set to open lower China relaxes Covid restrictions Bank of Canada expects to deliver 50 bp rate hike Risk...
US indices have another poor session behind them with major Wall Street indices dropping over 1% for the second day in a row. S&P 500 dropped...
Tuesday's session brought a sell-off on the global stock market. The main stock indices from the Old Continent finished the session in red. The...
Meta Platforms (META.US) stock fell over 6.0% on Tuesday as European Data Protection Board has raised concerns over social media giant targeted ad sales...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม