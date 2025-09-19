🛢OIL at lowest since January 2022⬇
Oil prices continue to move sharply lower on Tuesday reaching a level not seen since the beginning of the year as rising demand concerns overshadowed the...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Oil prices continue to move sharply lower on Tuesday reaching a level not seen since the beginning of the year as rising demand concerns overshadowed the...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The Federal Reserve's restrictive policies have put tremendous pressure on publicly traded companies, which have failed to generate positive cash flow...
The USDCAD pair jumped to the highest level since the beginning of November on Tuesday as lower oil prices and the rebounding US dollar continue to put...
US indexes fell on Tuesday, building on losses from the previous session as recent upbeat data from the US economy brought some uncertainty regarding the...
Textron (TXT.US) shares soared nearly 7% higher today after the company won a contract to build a new long-range attack helicopter for the US Army. The...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US2000 tests major support Meta Platforms (META.US) faced ad restrictions in EU Herbalife Nutrition...
Bitcoin is trying to hold near $17,000 despite deteriorating sentiment on stock market indices. Analyst firm Glassnode reported that the major cryptocurrency...
USDJPY retracted from major resistance at 137.50 which coincides with 200 SMA (red line) despite the fact that BoJ Gov. Kuroda brushed aside chance of...
Taiwan Semicondcutor Manufacturing Company (TSM.US) will make a $40 billion investment in Arizona. The company's first customers are likely to be Apple...
Tuesday's trading session on the German market brings mixed sentiment among investors. The German DAX is currently experiencing moderate declines and...
Oil EU and G7 impose a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrels Agreement will be adjusted every two months to make sure price cap...
The RBA made its interest rate decision at 03:30 am GMT. The central bank raised rates to 3.1% from 2.85%, strengthening the Australian dollar in the FX...
US equity indices took a beating yesterday, with all major Wall Street benchmarks closing over 1% lower. Positive surprise in ISM data can be named as...
European indices set for flat opening Trade balance data from US and Canada, API report on oil stockpiles German industrial orders...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower with all major Wall Street indices dropping over 1%. S&P 500 dropped 1.79%, Dow Jones moved...
European finished first session of the week lower, with DAX retreating 0.56% as disappointing economic data overshadowed news that more Chinese cities...
Starbucks (SBUX.US) shares plunged over 1.3% on Monday after Deutsche Bank downgraded the coffeehouse chain to hold from buy with a $106 price target....
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม