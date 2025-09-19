BREAKING: USDCAD surges as oil erases early gains
Early in the session OIL.WTI jumped to $82.70 as the G7 price cap came into effect today and investors digested the latest OPEC+ decision and easing covid...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Early in the session OIL.WTI jumped to $82.70 as the G7 price cap came into effect today and investors digested the latest OPEC+ decision and easing covid...
Société Générale issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the...
The risk-off sentiment remains in the markets this Monday, despite the encouraging news coming from China which was not enough to sustain the optimism...
Société Générale issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the...
According to unofficial Bloomberg reports, Tesla Inc. (TSLA.US) plans to cut production at its Shanghai factory, amid signs of potential problems with...
US Services PMI unexpectedly increased to 56.5 in November from 54.4 in October, easily beating market forecasts of 53.1. Business activity...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US100 tests downward trendline Chinese stocks in US rise as Beijing eases some covid restrictions Three...
Gas prices extend sharp declines that started in the second half of October, which is in line with seasonality. Typically, seasonal highs on the US gas...
The dollar index fell to 104.15 mark, lowest level since end of June and as prospects of a less aggressive tightening from the Fed put pressure on greenback....
Cryptocurrencies are beginning to benefit from a global increase in risk appetite after news of more entities infected by the collapse of the FTX exchange...
Comprehensive space solutions and remote sensing services provider Maxar Technologies (MAXR.US) has received approval from the US National Oceanic and...
NATGAS plunged below $6MMBtu as weather forecasts for the US predict higher temperatures over the next two weeks. Meanwhile Freeport is expected...
The first trading session on the German stock exchange this week brings moderate declines in the valuations of stocks included in the DAX index. Investors'...
The Eurozone's composite PMI index remains unchanged at 47.8 points, meaning that businesses have seen recession coming for five months now. We...
In recent weeks, Apple has accelerated plans to move some of its manufacturing outside China. The Middle Kingdom has long dominated the Silicon Valley...
Price cap on Russian oil There was quite a lot of action on the oil market as of late. EU and G7 countries decided to implement a price cap on Russian...
As reported by Reuters today, China may classify the Covid-19 virus threat as Category B starting in January, greatly improving sentiment toward the Chinese...
Despite FTX-induced market declines, from which the vast majority of cryptocurrencies have yet to recover, Litecoin has erased all gains and is now nearly...
A very interesting week for oil has begun. OPEC+ decided to leave policy and output levels unchanged at a virtual meeting yesterday. Such a decision was...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม