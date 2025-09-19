Economic calendar: Services ISM, sanctions on Russian oil
European indices set for flat opening Sanctions on Russian oil go live Non-manufacturing ISM index for November at 3:00 pm GMT Futures...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 traded slightly higher while Kospi and Nifty pulled...
Majority of European indices finished today’s session lower, weighed by stocks from oil, gas and tech sectors. Dax was the top performer with...
DoorDash (DASH.US) stock dropped 2.8% on Friday after RBC Capital Markets downgraded the food delivery platform to “sector perform” from “outperform”...
European Union governments will implement a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil with an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap at 5% below market...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Next week will not see the release of top-tier US economic releases, like the NFP report, but will include some noteworthy survey data, including services...
After the publication of the NFP report we could observe a dynamic strengthening of the dollar, which caused the EURUSD to plunge. However, looking technically...
Thomas Barkin, head of the Richmond Fed: Labor shortage has fueled inflation. It looks like the labor supply will still remain limited; Fewer workers...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower NFP well above market estimates Marvell Technology (MRVL.US) stock slumps on weak financial outlook Three...
The cryptocurrency market is trying to unwind declines, with the price of Bitcoin hovering around $17,000 waiting for a catalyst for further movement....
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 1:30 pm GMT and showed the US economy unexpectedly added 263 k jobs in November, compared to 261k...
Canadian labor market report for November was released today at 1:30 pm GMT, simultaneously to the jobs report from the United States. While the market's...
US economy unexpectedly added 263 k jobs in November, compared to 261k increase in October and well above market expectations of 200k. EURUSD...
The USDJPY pair fell nearly 1.0% on Friday to the lowest levels in over three months as recent dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell weighed on dollar....
A key piece of US economic data will be released today at 1:30 pm GMT - NFP report for November. US labor market held strong for months and justified aggressive...
Cineworld (CINE.UK) shares are gaining nearly 10% today. The capitalization of what was until recently the world's second largest cinema chain has...
German utility giant Uniper (UN01.DE), which has been in financial trouble since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has launched an arbitration...
Friday's trading session on European markets brings mixed sentiment among major stock indices. Investors' attention today is primarily focused...
