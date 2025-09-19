Morning wrap (01.12.2022)
Wall Street indices rallied yesterday as Powell paved a way for a smaller 50 basis point rate hike in December. S&P 500 gained 3.09%, Dow Jones...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Wall Street indices rallied yesterday as Powell paved a way for a smaller 50 basis point rate hike in December. S&P 500 gained 3.09%, Dow Jones...
Jerome Powell speech was much anticipated on the markets as the disinflation story gathers momentum ahead of the December Fed meeting. While the initial...
European indices finished today's session higher, with German DAX adding nearly 0.3%, thanks to solid performance of oil, mining and automakers...
The US dollar weakened while equites moved higher after Fed Chair Powell dovish comments. During his speech at the Brookings Institution, Powell ...
Shares of Crowdstrike (CRWD.US) shares plunged nearly 20.0% on Wednesday as weak financial outlook overshadowed upbeat quarterly results. Company...
NATGAS behaves in a strange way during today's session. The temporary demand for electricity, heat and industrial use in the US is relatively high...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell sharply while gasoline stockpiles...
The number of job openings in the United States idecreased to 10.334 million in October from downwardly revised 10.687 million in the previous...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Fed Chair Powell to speak on the economy and inflation at 6:30 pm GMT Hormel (HRL.US)...
US GDP data for Q3 2022 was revised higher to 2.9% from initial reading 2.6% , above market consensus of 2.7%. The strongest reading...
ADP employment report for November, final hint ahead of Friday's NFP release, was published at 1:15 pm GMT today. While the market expected US employment...
Wednesday's German trading session brings better sentiment around Germany's largest companies. Investors are mainly focused on the Eurozone inflation...
BITCOIN Let's start today's analysis with Bitcoin, which is trying to erase some of the losses from strong sell-off from the beginning of November....
Crude prices saw a small dip today after 10:00 am GMT after the media reported that OPEC decided to cancel the joint technical committee (JTC) meeting....
CPI inflation reading for November for the whole euro area was released today at 10:00 am GMT. As usual, release comes after data from EU member countries...
US equities and the US dollar will be on watch today. Not only do we have an ADP employment report release scheduled for 1:15 pm GMT, which will be a final...
European indices set for higher opening Powell to speak on the economy and inflation in the evening ADP report expected to show 200k...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.16%, Nasdaq moved 0.59% lower, Dow Jones finished flat and Russell 2000...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, as losses across tech and consumer sectors overshadowed gains of mining and oil companies....
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม