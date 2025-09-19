Apple plunges as TF cuts iPhone shipments estimates
Apple Inc (AAPL.US) stock erased premarket gains and is trading 1.6% lower after TF International Securities analysts lowered their iPhone...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Apple Inc (AAPL.US) stock erased premarket gains and is trading 1.6% lower after TF International Securities analysts lowered their iPhone...
OIL.WTI pulled away from major resistance around $80.00 as OPEC+ may maintain its current policy, according to Reuters. News agency cited five sources,...
Bulls are continuing to buy U.S. casino stocks today. Thanks to the renewal of licenses in China's gambling capital, Macau, and JP Morgan's recommendation...
During yesterday's session we mentioned an interesting technical situation on the crude oil market. Looking at the OIL.WTI chart, the price tested...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 100.2 in November, from 102.5 in previous month, slightly above market expectations...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US2000 is testing major support United Parcel Service (UPS.US) rises after Deutsche...
GDP Growth Annualized in Canada decreased to 2.90% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.20% in the second quarter. The Gross Domestic Product in Canada...
Annual inflation rate in Germany fell to 10.0% YoY in November, from 10.4% YoY in previous month and below market estimates of 10.4%. Goods...
Oil Oil prices dropped at the beginning of this week amid a wave of anti-Covid protests in China Market hopes that in spite of a higher...
We are seeing a huge rebound today in both mainland Chinese index (CHNComp) and Hong-Kong index (HKComp) contracts. The increases come after China softened...
The second German trading session this week brings mixed sentiment around Germany's largest companies. Investors are mainly focused on Germany's...
Cryptocurrencies are trying to unwind the declines of recent days. Bitcoin's support at $16,000 has held up and today the bulls are taking the price...
German CPI inflation data for November is a key European macro reading of the day. Data for the whole of Germany will be released at 1:00 pm GMT and median...
Founded in 2006, Enphase Energy (ENPH.US) transformed the solar industry with revolutionary microinverter technology that converts sunlight into a safe,...
Yesterday we could hear a rather hawkish Christine Lagarde hinting at the need for further tightening. It is worth noting that inflation in the Eurozone...
EURCAD leaped higher yesterday and tested 38.2% retracement of the post-pandemic downward move in the 1.4065 area. Bulls failed to break above and the...
European indices set to open higher China does not change Covid approach German CPI data and Canadian GDP are highlights of the day Futures...
Awaited press conference of Chinese State Council turned out to be disappointment. In spite of some media chatter that Council may announce easing of Covid...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower with all major benchmark from Wall Street dropping more than 1%. S&P 500 dropped 1.54%, Dow...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม