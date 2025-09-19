Daily summary: China Covid protests weigh on global indices
European finished today's session lower, with DAX losing over 1.0%, mostly dragged down by oil, mining and industrial goods and services companies...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
European finished today's session lower, with DAX losing over 1.0%, mostly dragged down by oil, mining and industrial goods and services companies...
OIL.WTI erased early losses after Eurasia Group informed that OPEC+ will 'seriously consider' an output cut next week, however these are only unconfirmed...
First Solar (FSLR.US) shares dropped nearly 2.0% on Monday after J.P. Morgan downgraded the solar panel manufacturer to “neutral” from “overweight.”...
Another set of hawkish comments from two FED members Williams and Bullard caused some moves in the market in the evening. USD dollar strengthened, while...
Today's session is being marked by a deterioration in market sentiment which is supporting the recovery of the US dollar against the major currencies. EUR/USD...
Bitcoin price fell over 3.0% during today's session as concern cover protests in China, bankruptcy of BlockFi and miners capitulation (about which...
ECB president Lagarde and Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester shared some hawkish comments in the afternoon, however their remarks did not...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US100 is testing major support Apple (AAPL.US) shipments may be affected by China factory unrest Pinduoduo...
Sugar price pulled back further away from the seven-month high of $20.45 cents as falling oil prices increased the opportunity cost of using cane feedstock...
As a massive LNG cargo from Australian energy company Woodside Enenrgy arrived in Europe for the first time, Uniper (UN01.DE) shares continue their sell-off,...
EURUSD pair jumped to five month high at the beginning of new week despite weak market sentiment caused by protests in China. Nevertheless buyers struggle...
The first German trading session this week brings declines in the valuations of major companies. Investors are mainly focused on the situation on the shares...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Cryptocurrencies have come under pressure amid stress in the Bitcoin miner market, and Ethereum has retreated amid reports of record cryptocurrency inflows...
WTI oil is at its lowest level since late December 2021, and Brent is at its lowest levels since January this year. Thus, it can be said that oil has neutralized...
Santa Claus rally - a phenomenon in the stock market, which for many traders has woven a successful Christmas, and with a bit of luck - even spent in some...
Protests erupted in China over the weekend as discontent over strict anti-Covid measures in the country grew. Protests were sparked by the death of 10...
European markets trade lower Anti-Covid, anti-government protests in China spark risk-aversion Powell's speech and US jobs data...
Asian indices as well as European and US index futures launched new week lower amid new wave of protests in China Protests erupted...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม