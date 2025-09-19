Quite hawkish comments from ECB's Schnabel
Isabel Schnabel from the European Central Bank commented on the current monetary policy of the euro area: The price pressure is unlikely to ease...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Isabel Schnabel from the European Central Bank commented on the current monetary policy of the euro area: The price pressure is unlikely to ease...
US traders are off in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, but that does not stop the forex market. Greenback continues to weaken almost against...
US500 Let’s start today’s analysis with US500which managed to break above psychological resistance at 4000 pts which now acts as the...
The Christmas season and the so-called "Santa Claus Rally" suggest that during this time, companies likely to earn above-average profits...
Thursday's trading session on European markets brings better investor sentiment. The DE30 is trading above the 14,500 point barrier and is being pulled...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released, but did not trigger any major moves on markets. Key takeaways: ECB...
The mood of the cryptocurrency market improved yesterday amid a positive index reaction to the FOMC minutes and news from Genesis Capital, which confirmed...
The German leading index is heading for the June high. W1 chart The DE30 is up 0.85% on Thursday, testing the 61.8% retracement of the downward movement...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced a monetary policy decision at 11:00 am GMT. There was no surprise. One-week repo rate, the main...
GBPUSD is one the rise today. While the pair is mostly supported by weakening US dollar, some GBP bidding could be spotted recently. As a result, the pair...
FOMC minutes released yesterday in the evening were seen as dovish as they included mention that a number of Fed members saw it as appropriate to slow...
Riksbank announced its monetary policy decision today at 8:30 am GMT. The Swedish central bank was expected to deliver a 75 basis point rate hike, to 2.50%....
European index futures point to slightly higher opening ECB minutes, rate decision from Riksbank and CBRT US Thanksgiving holiday Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.59%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% higher and Nasdaq added 0.99%. Russell 2000 traded...
European indices finished today's session slightly higher as fresh PMI figures showed the Eurozone economic contraction eased in November and price...
Minutes from latest FOMC meeting has just been released. The publication was perceived as dovish triggered moves on the markets. ...
Mario Centeno, a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank dovishly commented today on monetary policy in the Eurozone: Centeno...
Nordstrom (JWN.US) stock is trading 5.05 lower despite the fact that the luxury department store chain beat top and bottom line estimates for its latest...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by 80 billion cubic feet for the week ended November...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม