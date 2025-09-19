EU proposes cap on gas prices
The European Commission proposed a cap on gas prices of €275/MWh. EU Energy Chief Simson emphasized that this mechanism is not a silver bullet for...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
The European Commission proposed a cap on gas prices of €275/MWh. EU Energy Chief Simson emphasized that this mechanism is not a silver bullet for...
The Wall Street Journal reports that crypto-billionaire Justin Sun, creator of the TRON blockchain, is still considering a deal with FTX and has indicated...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US30 bounced off support Dollar Tree (DLTR.US) plunges despite upbeat quarterly results Three...
Best Buy (BBY.US) stock jumped more than 7.0% before the opening bell , after the consumer electronics and appliances retailer posted upbeat results...
Canada retail sales data for September was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report came in line with expectations and did not trigger any major...
Hungarian Central Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 13.00 %, as widely expected. Desposit interesr...
The Chinese city of Shanghai will tighten Covidian restrictions for people entering the city starting November 24. At this point, markets have not overreacted...
Tuesday's trading session on European markets brings slightly better sentiment. The DE30 is trading close to yesterday's closes and remains in...
Oil Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that OPEC+ is considering a 500 thousand barrels per day increase in oil production, sending oil price...
As of November, the early electric and natural gas company NiSource Inc. (NI.US) released its third-quarter 2022 results. As is the case with most utility...
Bitcoin is trying to defend key support near $15,500. Cryptocurrencies came under pressure again amid reports from Bloomberg, which citing its sources...
A recent recovery move on USDCAD has run into an obstacle. Pair tested the resistance zone ranging below the 1.3500 mark yesterday but failed to break...
European indices set for flat opening Canadian retail sales for October, API report on US oil inventories Speeches from 3 Fed and...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower with tech shares underperforming. S&P 500 dropped 0.39%, Dow Jones moved 0.13% lower and Nasdaq...
Majority of European indexes finished today's session slightly below the flatline, dragged down by poor performance of mining and oil sectors. China...
DraftKings (DKNG.US) stock plunged over 9.5% on Monday after some users of the sports betting company were hacked and funds were removed from their accounts. Sports...
Oil prices launched a massive recovery move after Saudi officials denied earlier WSJ reports regarding increasing OPEC+ oil output. Saudi Energy Minister...
NATGAS price jumped over 6% higher on Monday, extending last week’s 7% rally as forecasts of an early start to colder winter weather ramped up demand...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม