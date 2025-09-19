GBPUSD - recommendation from Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 0.6114 Target: 0.5900 Stop:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US30 tests major support JD.com (JD.US) plunges on China Covid concerns Three major Wall...
OIL.WTI price fell nearly 4.0% on Monday after WSJ reported that OPEC reportedly is considering increasing production by up to 500,000 b/d. The OPEC+ meeting...
Disney (DIS.US) shares jumped nearly 9.0% before the opening bell after the weekend announcement that former Chairman and CEO Bob Iger is returning as...
The first trading session on European markets this week brings mixed sentiment. The DE30 is trading below the dash and remains in the region of the peaks...
The euro has been recovering against the US dollar over the last few weeks, however, there are some signs that there is still some bearish pressure. EUR/USD...
Cryptocurrencies are recording a weak start to the week, with bitcoin retreating back to the $16,000 area amid growing concerns about the domino effect...
EURUSD is having a big week ahead. The pair will have plenty of chances and opportunities to move on including FOMC minutes (Wednesday, 7:00 pm GMT), ECB...
European indices set to open little changed German PPI with a massive drop in October 2022 RBNZ rate decision, FOMC and ECB minutes...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower during the first stock market session of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, Kospi traded 1.0% lower...
European indices finished today’s session higher, with DAX 40 index jumped over 1% driven by gains among utilities and energy stocks, while adding...
Foot Locker (FL.US) stock rose sharply on Friday after the apparel and footwear retailer reported better than expected quarterly figures and lifted its...
Oil prices extended downward move on Friday as a weakening demand outlook overshadowed supply-side concerns. China reportedly asked the Saudis to ship...
Next week will be a shorter one, at least in terms of market liquidity, as US markets and traders will be off for Thursday and Friday to celebrate Thanksgiving....
FED Collins shared relatively hawkish comments with the market: Inflation expectations are reasonably well anchored 75 bp rate hike remain...
The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance at the end of the week registered a record daily inflow of BTC in its history, suggesting that...
